Ovation TV Partners With Virginia's Frontier Culture Museum For Its Arts Across The Heartland Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation, America's only arts network, has partnered with Virginia's Frontier Culture Museum for its pioneering Arts Across the Heartland initiative, which recognizes outstanding arts organizations and cultural institutions across the country. Based in Staunton, the Frontier Cultural Museum joins Ovation in its mission to shine a spotlight on the places and people who elevate and enrich their communities through the arts.

As part of the partnership, Ovation has created a custom public service announcement (PSA) for the Frontier Culture Museum highlighting the organization's contributions to its community through the arts. The PSA is currently airing on Ovation TV, as well as on the digital Arts Across the Heartland platform.

Ovation recognizes that the contributions of local arts and cultural organizations do not often benefit from exposure on a national platform, and the Arts Across the Heartland initiative provides this kind of support. The organizations being highlighted through national PSAs under this initiative can be accessed via an interactive map at https://www.ovationtv.com/sfta/heartland/.

"Ovation remains a dedicated champion of the arts and we are pleased and proud to shine a national spotlight on incredible arts organizations like the Frontier Culture Museum," said Liz Janneman, EVP of Network Strategy, Ovation. "Through our 'Arts Across the Heartland' initiative, we hope to encourage continued support of the arts by underscoring their positive impact on our nation, our communities, our economy and our lives."

