Ovation TV signs with Comscore for its OnDemand Essentials Measurement

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new agreement to provide Ovation TV, America's only arts network, with OnDemand Essentials, Comscore's currency measurement service for Video On Demand.

As an independent cable network, production and digital media company, Ovation TV is committed to surface and connect the world to all forms of art and artistic expression. Showcasing new seasons of the revered Inside the Actors Studio, plus a lineup of critically-acclaimed premium dramas, from Riviera to the arts-related specials & documentaries, as well as iconic films, Ovation salutes innovative storytelling. With this new Comscore partnership, Ovation will receive census level video on-demand measurement to support the monetization of its unique audience and further understand the consumption habits of its dedicated VOD viewership.

"At Ovation, we are dedicated to celebrating and supporting all forms of arts and culture. Having Comscore's robust OnDemand Essentials measurement will provide an avenue to granular insights into how our viewers are connecting with our content and will help sponsors and advertisers understand the unique value of our loyal audience," said Liz Janneman, EVP of Network Strategy at Ovation.

"As the market leader in on-demand measurement, we welcome Ovation to our roster of clients and are confident that our client services and ODE solutions will provide valuable insights for its business," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit www.comscore.com.

As an independent television, production and digital media company, OVATION has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically-acclaimed premium dramas, arts-related specials and documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION salutes innovative storytelling, lives for the art in entertainment, finds beauty in the everyday, and applauds art in unexpected places. OVATION is available to nearly 50M subscribers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on VOD. Ovation is committed to advocating for the arts, nationally and locally, and has provided more than $15M in contributions and in kind support to arts institutions and arts education. You can follow OVATION on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

