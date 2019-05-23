Ovation's Statement on the House Appropriations Committee's Approved Legislation

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved legislation providing $167.5 million to fund the National Endowment for the Arts. The bill now goes to the full House of Representatives for consideration. Ovation TV is encouraged to see the House take another step towards preserving access to the arts for all Americans. As a champion for the Arts, Ovation applauds the Appropriations Committee for recognizing that most federal funding for the Arts goes to small organizations and underserved communities. This legislation ultimately requires the approval of our President who has made clear his intention to eliminate federal funding for the Arts. Today, we applaud this good news and remain cautiously optimistic about the outcome. Core to our brand promise, Ovation TV remains committed to raising awareness, protecting access and encouraging action on behalf of the arts and culture. And, through our signature Stand For The Arts (SFTA) advocacy platform we are proud that more than 60 prestigious agencies, artists and leaders (including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts, and Americans for the Arts) share our vision and have joined our SFTA Coalition to make a positive impact in communities across the nation through the power of art."

- Jessica Yas Barker, Senior Director of Corporate Relations, Ovation TV

