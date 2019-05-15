Ovation's Statement on the House Interior Appropriations Subcommittee Legislation

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, the House Interior Appropriations Subcommittee is expected to approve legislation increasing funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. As a champion for the Arts, we applaud the Subcommittee for recognizing that the majority of federal funding for the Arts goes to small organizations and underserved communities. This legislation ultimately requires the approval of our President who has proclaimed to eliminate federal funding for the Arts. In 2017, Ovation TV launched its Stand For The Arts coalition to raise awareness, protect access and encourage action on behalf of the arts and culture; it now includes over 60 prestigious organizations including American Film Institute, PEN America, and Ford's Theatre, to demonstrate the Power of Art. Today we applaud this news, but tomorrow we continue our mission to Stand For The Arts and share stories of its multi-faceted value in all communities; from educational to cultural to economic."

- Jessica Yas Barker, Senior Director of Corporate Relations, Ovation TV

SOURCE Ovation

