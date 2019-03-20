Ovation's Statement on Trump Administration's Proposal to Eliminate NEA and NEH Funding

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The decision by the current Administration to eliminate the funding of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities is one that Ovation, America's only arts network, condemns. Slashing the NEA budget would be devastating for after school and children's art programs around the country. These programs keep kids in underserved communities off the streets and away from drugs. Access to the arts raises test scores and reduces drop-out rates. There are immediate and long-term adverse consequences to eliminating the NEA as this budget proposal does.

"Ovation stands with Senator Tom Udall and Representative David Price in supporting funding of these agencies, and we thank them for their efforts to spread the word of their vital work. Furthermore, we support the work of Second Lady Pence, the honorary chair of the Art Therapy Initiative at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Her personal art therapy initiative, Healing with the HeART, demonstrates her office's understanding of how important arts funding truly is. In support of work like this, the NEA funds creative arts therapists at clinical sites across the nation. We at Ovation find strength in the fact that the NEH and NEA have broad bipartisan support in the House and the Senate, where elected officials understand their value to the communities they serve."

- Jessica Yas Barker, Senior Director of Corporate Relations, Ovation

