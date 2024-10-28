Ovative Group Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation and Impact

Celebrating Growth, Technology, and Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group, a leading independent media and measurement firm, proudly marks its 15th anniversary this year. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative began with the belief that there's a better way to measure marketing.

The idea was simple—everyone wants more revenue and customers—but achieving this growth is hard to accomplish. So, the firm built a best-in-class team of media and technology experts relentlessly driving impact for brands. Today, Ovative continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in full-funnel media activation and marketing measurement, with a team of more than 500 experts across Minneapolis, New York City, and Chicago. And Ovative isn't done raising the bar. For its team, clients, and community.

Built on Innovation and Growth

Fifteen years ago, Nitschke first wrote 'Ovative' on a bar napkin. "I was inspired by the word 'innovative' and the belief that we could fundamentally change how marketing success is measured. The URL was also available for 99 cents, which was a factor… That belief has driven us to continually innovate, growing Ovative into what it is today—a company that thrives on solving complex problems for our clients and driving meaningful impact."

From its inception, Ovative has recognized that exceptional media buying also requires world-class measurement capabilities. As a privately-owned, self funded powerhouse, the firm has had the freedom to invest in innovative technologies and solutions that drive client results both today and into the future. Firmly believing that metrics drive focus and build trust, Ovative created Enterprise Marketing Return—its holistic planning, measurement, and optimization approach—to unite clients and teams with a north star.

The launch of its proprietary unified MarTech solution, EMRge™, has set new standards in the industry, empowering brands to make data-driven decisions and unlock unprecedented growth. "EMRge™ represents a new era for how marketers operate," said Beth McKigney, SVP of Measurement and Technology Solutions at Ovative. "It's not just about having the right data—it's about having it all in one place, interconnected and actionable. With EMRge™, we're giving our clients the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving media landscape."

Trusted by Leading Brands

For fifteen years, Ovative has operated as an extension of its clients' teams, partnering with leading brands like Domino's, The Home Depot, United Healthcare, American Eagle, Boost Mobile, and more. Its long-standing relationships with platform partners like Google, Meta, TikTok, and The Trade Desk allow for cutting-edge innovation and testing opportunities, delivering measurable impact for its clients.

Luke Klein, Sr. Director of Marketing Strategy and Growth at Aerie, said, "Ovative pushes us to think and act differently. By lifting the veil on customer growth measurement, they enabled us to prioritize impactful results."

People and Culture: Powered by Change-Makers

Ovative's success is rooted in its people. Since day one, it's been led by industry experts with Fortune 500 backgrounds, uniquely positioning its team to understand clients' challenges. Plus, Ovative's leadership team has fostered a people-first culture where its team lives by strong human values: accountable, driven, inclusive, engaged, and genuine.

"We've built an environment where our team is encouraged to raise the bar every day. It's a big part of what sets us apart," said Nitschke. Ovative has been named a "Best Place to Work" for nine consecutive years and recognized for leadership, values, and company culture. Through its custom Elevate Leadership Platform, the company continues to unlock its team's potential and foster a culture of growth and innovation.

15 Years of Positive Change

Creating positive change has always been a priority at Ovative. Through its Champions of Change initiative, formalized in 2020, the company has committed to social impact with a focus on charitable giving, pro-bono work, and investment in an inclusive future. Ovative donates $400,000 annually in in-kind services to community nonprofits and public service organizations and offers anti-racism training for all staff members, ensuring that social responsibility remains a cornerstone of its business.

Looking Ahead

As Ovative celebrates its 15th anniversary, the company remains focused on driving transformation through innovation, technology, and a relentless commitment to its clients, team, and community. With the recent launch of EMRge™ and continued investment in its people and partnerships, Ovative is poised for even greater success in the years ahead.

For more information about Ovative Group and its 15 years of impact, please visit https://ovative.com/15th-anniversary/.

About Ovative Group

Ovative Group is an independent, full-funnel media, measurement, and creative firm. Leveraging our deep industry expertise, we help brands like Domino's, Facebook, The Home Depot, General Mills, Disney, and UnitedHealth Group transform their media and measurement programs. The result? Profitable growth that speaks for itself.

At Ovative, we don't just track data, we redefine success. How do we do it? Our proprietary MarTech platform, EMRge™ helps businesses transform marketing into a driver of sustainable growth. Powered by Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR), our differentiated approach to holistic media buying, planning, and measurement, EMRge™ is the first MarTech platform to measure businesses holistically. We're all about raising the bar every day, and it shows. Our work has been recognized by organizations like Digiday, Google, Inc. 5000, USA Today, and Search Engine Land.

