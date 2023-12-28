Ovative Group Gets Real in "The Lead, Conversations That Matter" Campaign: What experts really have to say about retail media

Ovative Group

28 Dec, 2023, 16:33 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail media is an undeniably hot topic within the ever-changing realm of media and marketing. But for brands, the entry point into retail media is intimidating at best, and ongoing optimization of the emerging space is a moving target.

Ovative Group's "The Lead, Conversations That Matter," gives you behind-the-scenes insight into the real conversations agencies and marketing experts are having about navigating the world of retail media.

The series kicked off with a relatable topic for many brands, entitled "Why It's Difficult to Start a Retail Media Network." Our experts get real: the biggest roadblock they witness is often internal team dynamics—activating on a cohesive strategy, navigating competing priorities, and aligning on roadmaps across teams.

In subsequent episodes, experts address the lack of metric standardization and how the industry is shifting in this space. Plus, they address why advertisers don't trust retail media reporting. Retail media sits so low in the purchase funnel that some advertisers wonder about the right attribution methodology to demonstrate success. However, conversations are not limited to reporting. Ovative experts also dive into hot topics like clean rooms and data privacy, AI's impact on customer experience and audience targeting, and the digitization of in-store experiences.

Ovative's "The Lead, Conversations That Matter" is an extension of the real, everyday conversations that occur among the firm's retail media experts. The campaign has also covered Holistic Search—the strategic integration of SEO and SEM—and in the new year, will dive into topics like unified marketing measurement, leveraging MarTech to move the needle for businesses, and the future of integrated video.

Each conversation shares one thing in common: passionate marketers breaking down some of the most critical topics across the marketing landscape. Curiosity piqued? Subscribe to the series.

ABOUT OVATIVE GROUP
Ovative Group is a visionary independent media and measurement firm known for its ability to redefine marketing performance through strategic execution and meticulous measurement. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative Group's integrated approach brings together media, measurement, and consulting to offer a comprehensive solution that leverages its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). With a dedicated team of seasoned marketing experts, Ovative Group partners with national industry leaders to drive transformative results. The firm's excellence has been acknowledged through accolades such as Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative Group, please visit www.ovative.com or follow Ovative Group on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. 

