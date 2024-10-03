OVATIVE GROUP LAUNCHES EMRGE™ UNIFIED MARTECH SOLUTION

Independent firm builds proprietary tech to accelerate business growth for clients

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group, an independent media, measurement and creative firm, announces today the launch of EMRge™ - the most advanced MarTech solution on the market. Marketers today are challenged with navigating increasingly siloed data ecosystems. Ovative created EMRge to arm brands with an integrated view of performance, empowering smarter marketing decisions and driving measurable business growth.

EMRge enables marketing teams to plan, buy, measure and optimize media with precision and efficiency on one seamless platform. It unites several crucial media and measurement activities that work better when integrated – including planning, operations, data syndication, testing, media mix modeling (MMM) and reporting. By integrating disparate data and uniting marketing functions, clients leveraging EMRge are seeing profitable growth – averaging 10-15% increases in incremental revenue.

"EMRge is a transformational solution," said Dale Nitschke, CEO of Ovative. "In an environment where platforms and data streams are more fragmented than ever, EMRge shatters these silos, giving marketers the power to achieve holistic performance gains across revenue, customer, and brand outcomes."

The launch of EMRge culminates 15 years of proprietary technology innovation at Ovative, an agency founded on a data and customer-centric approach to transforming marketing measurement. Ovative's leadership team, comprised largely of former client-side and Fortune 500 executives, ensures that the continuous evolution of capabilities and tools keeps client needs at the forefront. Ovative has recently tripled investments in building tech, with 25% of its team dedicated building and delivering products – including EMRge.

"EMRge represents a new era for how marketers operate. It's not just about having the right data—it's about having it all in one place, interconnected and actionable," said Beth McKigney, SVP of Measurment and Technology Solutions at Ovative. "With EMRge, we're giving our clients the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving media landscape."

About Ovative Group

Ovative Group is an independent media, measurement and creative firm that helps clients drive profitable growth. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative leverages proprietary technology solution, EMRge™, to bring holistic media and measurement plans to life. With offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York, Ovative serves as a trusted partner for its national client base of leading brands. Ovative is recognized as an industry leader and has received awards including AdWeek Fastest Growing Agencies, Google Premier Partner Awards, Digital Technology Best Marketing Analytics Platform and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information about Ovative, visit ovative.com.

