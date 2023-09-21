Ovative Group Named Media Agency Partner for Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, have chosen Ovative Group as their Media Agency Partner. Ovative is an independent media and measurement firm based in Minneapolis, Minn. As part of the partnership, Ovative will oversee strategic media planning, buying, and optimization for both teams, including paid search (SEM), paid social, and programmatic media, along with comprehensive reporting. 

The decision to choose Ovative was driven by the media and measurement expertise of the team and its commitment to go beyond the conventional when executing and measuring channel performance. Serving as a strategic and innovative thought partner, Ovative will become an integral component of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx's journeys towards sustained growth and performance. 

"We are thrilled to work with Ovative Group as our agency partner," said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl "Ovative's strong measurement focus and analytical mindset will help us connect deeper with existing fans and effectively reach new audiences."

Ovative's media strategy for the franchise will focus on incrementality and fan value, ensuring every effort drives tangible results and optimizes media budgets. In addition, Ovative will help connect the dots amidst a sea of data to better understand and attribute value to their third-party point of sale (POS) vendors. 

Steve Baxter, EVP of Strategic Initiatives at Ovative Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing, "We are so excited to partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx as we transition from obsessed fans to passionate extensions of the team. We can't wait to bring a fresh data-driven approach to engaging, inspiring, and building the franchise's fan base, along with collaborating on ways to impact our local community together." 

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx join a deep roster of brands coming to Ovative seeking a marketing and measurement partner to help transform their business including Coach, Kate Spade, General Mills, Duluth Trading Company, Sleep Number, and more. 

ABOUT OVATIVE GROUP
Ovative Group is a visionary independent media and measurement firm known for its ability to redefine marketing performance through strategic execution and meticulous measurement. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative Group's integrated approach brings together media, measurement, and consulting to offer a comprehensive solution that leverages its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). With a dedicated team of seasoned marketing experts, Ovative Group partners with national industry leaders to drive transformative results. The firm's excellence has been acknowledged through accolades such as Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative Group, please visit www.ovative.com or follow Ovative Group on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. 

