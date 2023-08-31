Ovative Group Wins Digiday Technology Award for Best Marketing Analytics Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group, a national independent media and measurement firm, is a winner of Digiday's Technology Award for Best Marketing Analytics Platform and a finalist for Best Data Team. The Digiday Technology Awards recognize companies that are using technology to modernize media and marketing. These two awards highlight Ovative's unified marketing measurement tool, MAP, and its ability to holistically measure full-funnel marketing effectiveness for clients.

Ovative uses MAP alongside its holistic metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR), to consistently measure and optimize marketing investments. MAP measures media performance to determine the value of each marketing touchpoint along a consumer's path to purchase, generating actionable insights. This tool provides the most comprehensive view of a marketing program, combining customer data and advanced modeling to unlock incremental revenue and customer potential.

In an ever-changing market, Ovative uses MAP to overcome industry challenges, including third-party cookie depreciation, navigating increasingly complex data, and platform algorithm changes. By partnering closely with platforms like Meta and Google, and diversifying into newer platforms like TikTok, Ovative has adjusted quickly and exceeded client goals through this new approach.

"We're thrilled to be honored with Digiday's Technology Award for Best Marketing Analytics Platform and to be named a finalist for Best Data Team," says Beth McKigney, Senior Vice President of Measurement at Ovative. "These awards are a testament to our passion for transforming marketing measurement through innovation, and the power of combining technology with a team of experts to drive impact for clients."

Ovative has grown exponentially in recent years, expanding its client base to include top brands from industries such as retail, CPG, healthcare, hospitality, and various others. Included in this list are accessory and lifestyle brand, Tapestry (housing Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman); wellness technology company, Sleep Number, and many others. In the past two years alone several new brands, including home and holiday superstore, At Home; and leading private online health insurance marketplace, eHealth, joined Ovative's impressive roster.

The Digiday Technology Awards highlight how companies are adopting new technologies in pursuit of highly effective personalization balanced with data privacy. See the full 2023 roster of winners here.

ABOUT OVATIVE GROUP

Ovative Group is an independent media and measurement firm that helps clients drive and deliver measurable marketing performance. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative brings media, measurement, and consulting together under one roof to measure the holistic impact of marketing on clients' total business using its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). Ovative's team of marketing experts serves as a trusted partner for its national world-class client base of marketing leaders across many industries. Ovative is recognized as an industry leader and has received awards including Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative, visit ovative.com or follow Ovative on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

