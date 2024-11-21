Ovative Wins 2024 Google Agency Excellence Award for Measurement Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Ovative Group is a Google Agency Excellence Awards winner. The awards recognize excellence in digital advertising, celebrating industry leaders pushing boundaries, breaking through, and driving exceptional results for their clients. Ovative was awarded the first-ever Measurement Solutions award, standing out among more than 2,000 submissions for its forward-thinking measurement approach that helps clients navigate an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Ovative's search and measurement experts partner with their clients to build sustainable competitive advantages within Google Ads through first-party data, AI-powered audience strategies, and value-based bidding approaches. As a strategic partner, Ovative positions its clients for long-term success by aligning their marketing strategies and tactics with broader business goals. This enables Ovative to drive results aligned with its proprietary holistic measurement approach, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR), elevating incremental revenue, customer, and brand performance.

This holistic approach is brought to life by Ovative's proprietary comprehensive MarTech solution, EMRge™, which has set new standards in the industry. Powered by EMR, EMRge™ empowers marketers to plan, buy, and measure campaigns more effectively, leading to stronger revenue, brand, and customer outcomes. With EMRge™, brands are driving sustainable business growth.

"Winning this award represents our team's ability to develop measurement capabilities that drive business transformation. Our comprehensive MarTech solution, EMRge™, is ushering in a new era for how marketers operate. With EMRge™, we're giving our clients the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving media landscape," says Beth McKigney, SVP of Measurement and Technology Solutions at Ovative.

Ovative won the Google Agency Excellence Award for Measurement Solutions for its innovative partnership with a sporting goods retailer. The brand approached Ovative with a twofold challenge—to increase enterprise traffic and sales while accelerating market penetration in key markets. Leveraging Google's Performance Max (PMAX), Ovative's holistic search (SEO and SEM) team developed a strategy that enabled the retailer to drive sustainable growth by optimizing to EMR.

Most notably, Ovative's search experts enhanced the retailer's PMAX campaigns with local inventory ads, value-based smart bidding, customer match data, omnichannel bidding with first-party store sales uploads, and enhanced conversions. Additionally, Ovative's diverse mix of creative assets, including text, images, and videos, enabled the retailer to reach a broader audience while tailoring messaging to unique user interactions. From there, Ovative leveraged Google's machine learning to automatically serve the best-performing combinations of assets to users and enhance campaign effectiveness. By combining these tools and strategies, Ovative maximized performance in real time, accelerating optimizations to drive stronger results.

With the goal of maximizing EMR, Ovative partnered with the brand to observe a statistically significant lift in enterprise traffic and revenue. As a result, Ovative nearly doubled its SEM investment while driving significant lifts in both enterprise sales and value driven in-store in the key market. Not only did the results of this test reverse negative trends, but they also informed the retailer's broader strategy, positioning PMAX as a crucial lever for achieving measurable, sustainable business growth.

"This data-driven approach powers continuous, real-time optimizations in platform, with EMR serving as a comprehensive measurement metric allowing us to drive both short and long-term business impact," says Ericka Strickland, VP of Holistic Search at Ovative.

This success story is just one example of the exceptional dedication and expertise of Ovative's team, the strategic vision it brings to clients, and the overall excellence that defines its work. Because of its commitment to consistently raising the bar, Ovative has experienced explosive growth over the past few years. The firm continues to serve its clients in impactful ways across media, measurement, creative, and consulting. Ovative has expanded its client base across industries, including retail, CPG, healthcare, and various others. Top brands including At Home, Domino's, eHealth, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have joined Ovative's roster to move the needle in media strategy and measurement.

