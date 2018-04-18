OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

"Once again our Company has provided a dependable dividend for its loyal investors," commented Thomas E. Wiseman, president and CEO of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Ohio Valley Bank. "To anyone who is looking for a rewarding investment, we encourage you to join us in our Community First mission. All those who hold OVBC stock are invited to join us for the OVBC Annual Meeting of Shareholders coming up on May 16 in Gallipolis to learn more about the Company."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies' Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

