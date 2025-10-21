OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday Oct. 21, 2025, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share payable on Nov. 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 31, 2025.

"It's hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner. I have noticed community volunteers hard at work preparing for the Gallipolis in Lights event, which has become a staple of the holiday season in our region. This reminds me just how fast this year has flown by. As for your company, 2025 has been a very successful year so far. We hope to see this success carry into the new year. Through three quarters, the effort put forth by our dedicated bankers has enabled the company to efficiently deploy its resources to produce double digit earnings growth while continuing to pursue our very successful Community First mission," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

