OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday Jan. 13, 2026, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share payable on Feb. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 23, 2026.

"The start of the new year comes with both challenges and the anticipation of new opportunities. Our dedicated community bankers keep us confident that we will once again be able to take on any challenges that arise as well as take advantage of the opportunities that come our way in 2026. We look to continue pursuing our Community First mission this year by positively impacting all of the areas that we are fortunate to serve. We thank you for your support as we look forward to another great year," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 18 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

