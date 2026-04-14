OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday April 14, 2026, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on May 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2026.

"I am just getting used to saying '2026' and here we are at the end of the first quarter. While the calendar may change, the company's Community First mission only grows stronger. Every year, our dedicated bankers recommit themselves to positively impacting the communities we serve. Their commitment continues to build momentum with each passing year. Yes, we will face challenges, but we will also embrace opportunities that will mark our 154th anniversary as another great year in your company's history," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 18 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.