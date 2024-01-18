Oved & Oved LLP Scores Major Victory for Luxury Fashion House Mackage, as Second Circuit Revives Multi-Million-Dollar Trade Dress Infringement Claim

Oved & Oved LLP

18 Jan, 2024, 19:17 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oved & Oved LLP, a boutique law firm based in New York, New York, today announced that the firm successfully petitioned the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to overturn a lower court's decision dismissing Mackage's complaint against its competitor, Rudsak.

The suit arises out of a years-long dispute between Mackage and Rudsak based on Rudsak's copying of Mackage's world-famous winter coats, and its hiring of Mackage employees to abet Rudsak in replicating Mackage's designs. The Second Circuit's decision fully reinstates Mackage's case against Rudsak, and allows Mackage to amend its allegations against Rudsak.

Terrence Oved and Darren Oved of Oved & Oved LLP, counsel for Mackage, commented:

"We are pleased with the Second Circuit's decision to allow our client to amend its complaint and look forward to pursuing recovery of the substantial damages Mackage has suffered as a result of Rudsak's wrongful actions."

ABOUT OVED & OVED LLP

Oved & Oved LLP is a boutique litigation law firm based in New York that specializes in high-stakes litigation, particularly in the areas of complex commercial matters, business divorce, real estate, and intellectual property.

For more information, visit oved.com.

