Oved & Oved LLP Wins Rare Temporary Restraining Order Barring Former Employees of its Industry Leading Health and Beauty Client from Unfairly Competing Against it

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oved & Oved LLP, a law firm based in New York, New York, today announced that the firm successfully obtained a rarely-issued temporary restraining order ("TRO") on behalf of its client HBA&MFL NY LLC, an industry leading health and beauty products wholesaler serving clients across the globe, against its former employees Tatiana "Racheli" Goldstein and Chaim "Isaak" Goldstein, and their competing entity, Righteous Distribution LLC, restraining them from further soliciting HBA&MFL's suppliers and customers, improperly competing, or using or disclosing any of HBA&MFL's confidential information.

The complaint alleges that the Goldsteins formed and operated Righteous Distribution while still employed by Plaintiff and by using Plaintiff's confidential information and resources in violation of their agreements and common law. Since their termination from Plaintiff, the Defendants have continued to misuse Plaintiff's confidential information, improperly solicit Plaintiff's suppliers and customers, and improperly compete against Plaintiff. The TRO successfully obtained by the firm requires Defendants to immediately cease and desist from engaging in such misconduct.

Terrence Oved, Esq., Darren Oved, Esq., and Glen Lenihan, Esq., of Oved & Oved LLP, counsel for HBA&MFL, commented:

"We are pleased with the court's decision restraining Defendants from engaging in unlawful solicitation and competition against our client, and look forward to holding them accountable for the substantial damages caused by their misconduct."

Oved & Oved LLP is a boutique law firm based in New York, New York concentrating on high-stakes litigation involving real estate, business divorce, complex commercial matters, intellectual property, employment, cybersecurity, and creditors' rights. The firm is recognized by Chambers & Partners, Super Lawyers, and rated AV Preeminent by Martindale Hubbell.

