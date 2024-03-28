OVEN Industries, Inc. announces new product - 5R7-001-SM RoHS Compliant Thermoelectric Controller
28 Mar, 2024, 14:00 ET
CAMP HILL, Pa., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bi-directional or Uni-directional H-bridge configuration of this controller creates a seamless transition between heating and cooling as it commands the thermoelectric modules. The included user-friendly PC software makes it easy for the user to change control configurations through the RS232 interface which is electrically isolated to virtually eliminate interference from noise or errant signals. The controller can be configured to operate as a standalone unit, and the PC software may be used for constant data acquisition. The temperature may also be set through an optional remote potentiometer. The load circuit is pulse width modulated at 2.7 Khz and delivers a load current of 0.1 to 25 Amps.
KEY FEATURES
- Functional replacement for 5R7-001
- H-bridge Output
- PC Programmable
- PID or On/Off Control
- PC Configurable Alarm Circuit
- 0-36 VDC Output using Split Power Supply
- RS232 Communication Port
- RoHS Compliant
- Set Temperature range of –50 to 250°C
- Large program memory space for customization
SPECIFICATIONS
- Input Voltage: 7 to 36 VDC
- Output Voltage: 0 to 36 VDC
- Load Current: 0.1 to 25A MAX
- Temperature Resolution: 0.01°C
- PID Functions:
- Bandwidth: 0.1 to 50.0°C
- Integral: 0 to 10 repeats per minute
- Derivative: 0 to 10 minutes
- PWM Base Frequency: 2.7 Khz
- Ambient Temperature range: -20 to 70°C
- Power Dissipation: <10 Watts
- Process Control Rate: 90 times per second
- Output Power Resolution: ± 0.1%
- Control Stability ± 0.01°C
- 2" H (2.64" with HS) x 6" W x 3.63" D
- Customer Drawing: CDR-00572
ACCESSORIES
- 5R6-576 Display with 4 Digit readout
- Thermistor Selection:
|
TR67
|
(15K)
|
–20 to 110°C
|
TR91
|
(10K)
|
–40 to 150°C
|
TR104
|
(50K)
|
0 to 150°C
|
TR136
|
(15K)
|
–20 to 110°C
|
TR141
|
(5K)
|
–40 to 90°C
|
TR165
|
(231.5K)
|
25 to 250°C
Oven Industries, Inc. was founded in 1964 and specializes in the development of custom industrial temperature controllers and sensors. Oven Industries also carries a full line of standard products, purchasable online, including temperature controllers and sensors, power supplies, heat sinks, thermistors and thermocouples. With a superior design engineering staff and complete production facilities, the company has become a leading electronic temperature sensing device manufacturer. Please visit Oven Industries' website for more information: www.ovenind.com
Media Contact:
Michael Carlini – 717-766-0721 – [email protected]
