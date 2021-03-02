Over $ 143 Billion Growth in Global Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, and Home Depot Product Authority LLC will emerge as major do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market participants during 2020-2024

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is expected to grow by USD 143.3 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth Increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Correction Tapes Market - Global correction tapes market is segmented by end-user (education and home and office), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market - Global consumer stationery retailing market is segmented by product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Participants:

ADEO

ADEO operates its business through segments such as Private individuals and Home life. The company offers DIY superstores; home and kitchen decoration accessories; repair, maintenance, and solutions; home or garden consumables; installation services for windows, heating systems, wood-burning stoves, and renewable energies; furniture lines; and light fittings.

BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG

BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers various home improvement products for the garden, interior, windows, doors, bathrooms, floors, and heating, cooling & ventilation.

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Home Depot Product Authority LLC operates its business through segments such as Building Materials, Décor, and Hardlines. The company offers DIY products for outdoors, bathrooms, kitchen upgrades, flooring upgrades, paint ideas, and others.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is segmented as below:

Product

Tools And Hardware



Decor And Indoor Garden



Kitchen



Lumber & Landscape Management



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is driven by the advent of e-commerce. In addition, other factors such as greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing are expected to trigger the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41196

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/do-it-yourself-home-improvement-retailing-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio