Over $ 22 Billion growth expected in Spa Market during 2021-2025 | Increase in availability of flotation therapy spa services to be a major driver | Technavio
Jun 09, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 22.08 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the spa market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Spa Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Spa Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Day/club/salon Spa
- Hotel/resort Spa
- Destination Spa
- Medical Spa
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44687
Spa Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the spa market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Spa Market size
- Spa Market trends
- Spa Market industry analysis
The growing wellness tourism industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Wellness Tourism Market - Global wellness tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Adventure Tourism Market - Global adventure tourism market is segmented by type (domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism), contribution by GDP (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution), geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and category (thrill tourism, eco-tourism, accessible tourism, and ethno-tourism).
Request a Free Sample Report
Spa Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist spa market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the spa market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the spa market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spa market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspira Spa
- Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- Gaia Retreat & Spa
- Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.
- HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
- Kempinski Hotels SA
- Lanserhof GmbH
- Marriott International Inc.
- ME SPE Franchising LLC
- Rancho La Puerta Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/spa-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article