Over $ 254 Mn growth opportunity in Global Hot Plate Stirrer Market 2021-2025 | Technavio forecasts 5.97% YOY growth in 2021

Sep 24, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot plate stirrer market is poised to grow by USD 254.45 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the hot plate stirrer market will progress at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Benchmark Scientific Inc., Camlab Ltd., Corning Inc., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Falc Instruments Srl, Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, and IKA-Werke GmbH and CO. KG are some of the major market participants. Although the advances in technology and the growth of primary end-users will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hot Plate Stirrer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hot Plate Stirrer Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical And Chemical
- Academic Research And Clinical Biology
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Hot Plate Stirrer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the hot plate stirrer market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Benchmark Scientific Inc., Camlab Ltd., Corning Inc., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Falc Instruments Srl, Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, and IKA-Werke GmbH and CO. KG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hot Plate Stirrer Market size
- Hot Plate Stirrer Market trends
- Hot Plate Stirrer Market industry analysis
The rapid growth of e-commerce is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the threat of substitution and limited success of promotional activities may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hot plate stirrer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hot Plate Stirrer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hot plate stirrer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hot plate stirrer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hot plate stirrer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot plate stirrer market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical and chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Academic research and clinical biology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AHN Biotechnologie GmbH
- Benchmark Scientific Inc.
- Camlab Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- Electron Microscopy Sciences
- Falc Instruments Srl
- Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd.
- Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG
- IKA-Werke GmbH and CO. KG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
