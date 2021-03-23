Over $ 8 Billion Growth in Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, and Klaussner Home Furnishings among others | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report to Know More

The home furniture market in US will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Home Furniture Market In US Participants:

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as Furniture, Mattresses, Outdoor, Bedding, Home Decor, Rugs, and Lighting. The company offers living room, kitchen, bedroom, and other furniture.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Inter IKEA Holding BV offers a wide range of living room, kitchen, bedroom, and other furniture.

Klaussner Home Furnishings

Klaussner Home Furnishings operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers sleepers, leather sofas, and other home furnishing products.

Home Furniture Market In US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home furniture market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Living Room Furniture



Bedroom Furniture



Storage Furniture



Others

Distribution Channel

Brick And Mortar



Online Mode

The home furniture market in US is driven by the growing real estate industry. In addition, other factors such as increased online sales are expected to trigger the home furniture market in us toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

