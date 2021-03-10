Over $ 80 Billion Growth in Global Athleisure Market 2020-2024 | Major Vendor Insights and Key Offerings | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Sports Footwear Market - Global sports footwear market is segmented by product (athleisure sports footwear, running sports footwear, court game sports footwear, cleats sports footwear, and others), end-user (professional users and recreational users), distribution channel (offline and online), application (outdoor sports footwear, sports-inspired footwear, and performance sports footwear), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market - Global racket sports equipment market is segmented by product (tennis equipment, badminton equipment, and squash equipment) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Athleisure Market Participants:

adidas AG

adidas AG operates its business through segments such as Footwear, Apparel, and Hardware. The company offers affordable high-end athleisure wear such as the three-stripe motif and the Speedfactory athleisure collection designed by Stella McCartney. The Sella McCartney collection includes clothing for yoga, running, tennis, athleisure, and more. It also offers the Y-3 brand of athleisure along with other brands.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. Key products offered by the company include AERIE PLAY POCKET & CUFF LEGGING and AERIE MOVE PRINTED HIGH WAISTED LEGGING.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Columbia Sportswear Co. operates its business through segments such as Apparel, accessories and equipment and Footwear. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands.

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Athleisure market is segmented as below:

Product

Mass Athleisure



Premium Athleisure

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The athleisure market is driven by the growing prominence of online shopping. In addition, other factors such as increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate are expected to trigger the athleisure market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

