Over 1,000 Community Corrections Officers Meet in Indianapolis

The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) will host its 49th Annual Training Institute at JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 28 – July 1, featuring 80+ workshops, keynote speakers, the Annual Women's Symposium, and the unveiling of APPA's first ever National Standards for Community Supervision!

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APPA is recognized as the largest gathering for both juvenile and adult community corrections officers in America. The sessions offered at the training institute will delve into challenging topics, share words of encouragement, and celebrate success stories. The hybrid event anticipates the participation of nearly 1,000 in-person attendees and hundreds of virtual participants.

As part of a pre-training institute offering, APPA will hold its 3rd Annual Women's Symposium, Thursday, June 27. It's a personal and professional development event titled, "Wellness Unveiled: Women Inspiring Women – Empowerment through Unity" featuring speakers, Dr. Alexandra Walker and Dr. Topeka Sam.

The opening session on Friday, June 28 at 5:00pm will feature State Representative Carolyn Jackson, Mayor Jospeh Hogsett, the Honorable Loretta Rush, and Commissioner Christina Reagle. Friday's keynote speaker Michael DeLeon will share a cautionary tale unlike any you have ever heard. Michael will share his story – as a recovering addict, convicted felon, and former gang member. He is a national leader in recidivism reduction, addiction advocacy, criminal justice reform, and most importantly, prevention!

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to attend intensive sessions - each to engage in deeper conversations on key topics in community corrections. These sessions topics will focus on physical and mental health for POs, administering and use of an Impaired Driving Assessment, motivational interview skills, building and sustaining specialized mental health caseloads, and assessing and supervising high risk clients.

Attendees of the training institute will be present for a historical moment, the unveiling of APPA's first ever National Standards for Community Supervision on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00pm. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for POs to be able to say, "I was present in 2024 when the first ever national standards for community corrections were published."

On Saturday evening, June 29, APPA will recognize over 30 graduates from its Leadership Institute, a 12-month journey of learning, self-discovery, and organizational change for community corrections professionals. Graduates are the next generation of leaders in the field of community corrections.

Concluding the training on Monday, July 1 at 11:00am, Chef Jeff Henderson will take the stage. He is an award-winning chef, critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, television personality, and leader in personal and professional development of formerly incarcerated people. While serving nearly ten years in prison, he discovered his passion for cooking. Upon release, he worked his way up from dishwasher to cook; then to executive chef of the former Café Bellagio in Las Vegas.

