Over 1,000 Expected for World Day of the Sick in Oakland

News provided by

Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California

07 Feb, 2024, 16:00 ET

World Day of Sick Mass to Feature Award-winning Composer Frank LaRocca's Messe des Malades Honoring Our Lady of Lourdes

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th annual World Day of the Sick Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024, at The Cathedral of Christ the Light, 2121 Harrison Street, Oakland. Bishop Allen Vigneron first celebrated World Day of the Sick Mass in Oakland in 2009. The event has grown with more than 1,000 people in grace praying for the sick and suffering.

This year, Bishop Michael C Barber, SJ invites those who are gravely ill, their families, caregivers, and health care providers to observe this day with the religious and lay people from the Diocese of Oakland. Mass will be celebrated by Fr Brandon Macadaeg, Rector and priests of the Diocese.

World Day of the Sick events in Oakland feature award-winning composer Frank LaRocca's Messe des Malades honoring Our Lady of Lourdes, with the Cathedral Choir conducted by the dynamic Richard Sparks. The Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick is offered to those seeking God's grace and mercy, along with a blessing of caregivers and health care providers, distribution of Holy water from Lourdes, France, and a reception.

In reference to the upcoming Mass, Bishop Michael C. Barber emphasized, "I saw many people with spiritual joy last year. It was an unforgettable day in the Liturgical Life of the Diocese of Oakland, and I'm honored and excited to be a part of another momentous opportunity to experience the healing power of God."

Parking will be provided in the Cathedral parking garage. Persons needing wheelchairs or elevators may use the drop-off areas on Harrison, 21st, or Kaiser Plaza streets.

For health clinic information, call 510-587-3000 or visit orderofmaltaclinic.com.

About the Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California Founded in 2008, the Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California is a nonprofit medical clinic in Oakland, California, at the Cathedral of Christ the Light. The Clinic provides free on-site preventative health care services and treatment to uninsured and low-income patients. The Clinic has a staff of more than 65 volunteer physicians and nurses and has provided more than 50,000 patient visits. The Clinic is a Signature Work of the Order of Malta Western Association.

Contact: Sara Cumbelich at 510-303-2200 or [email protected]

SOURCE Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.