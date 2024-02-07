Over 1,000 Expected for World Day of the Sick in Oakland

World Day of Sick Mass to Feature Award-winning Composer Frank LaRocca's Messe des Malades Honoring Our Lady of Lourdes

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th annual World Day of the Sick Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024, at The Cathedral of Christ the Light, 2121 Harrison Street, Oakland. Bishop Allen Vigneron first celebrated World Day of the Sick Mass in Oakland in 2009. The event has grown with more than 1,000 people in grace praying for the sick and suffering.

This year, Bishop Michael C Barber, SJ invites those who are gravely ill, their families, caregivers, and health care providers to observe this day with the religious and lay people from the Diocese of Oakland. Mass will be celebrated by Fr Brandon Macadaeg, Rector and priests of the Diocese.

World Day of the Sick events in Oakland feature award-winning composer Frank LaRocca's Messe des Malades honoring Our Lady of Lourdes, with the Cathedral Choir conducted by the dynamic Richard Sparks. The Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick is offered to those seeking God's grace and mercy, along with a blessing of caregivers and health care providers, distribution of Holy water from Lourdes, France, and a reception.

In reference to the upcoming Mass, Bishop Michael C. Barber emphasized, "I saw many people with spiritual joy last year. It was an unforgettable day in the Liturgical Life of the Diocese of Oakland, and I'm honored and excited to be a part of another momentous opportunity to experience the healing power of God."

Parking will be provided in the Cathedral parking garage. Persons needing wheelchairs or elevators may use the drop-off areas on Harrison, 21st, or Kaiser Plaza streets.

For health clinic information, call 510-587-3000 or visit orderofmaltaclinic.com.

About the Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California Founded in 2008, the Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California is a nonprofit medical clinic in Oakland, California, at the Cathedral of Christ the Light. The Clinic provides free on-site preventative health care services and treatment to uninsured and low-income patients. The Clinic has a staff of more than 65 volunteer physicians and nurses and has provided more than 50,000 patient visits. The Clinic is a Signature Work of the Order of Malta Western Association.

Contact: Sara Cumbelich at 510-303-2200 or [email protected]

