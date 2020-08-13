Over 1,000 Hospitals Worldwide Choose Epiphany Healthcare for ECG Management

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2004, Epiphany Healthcare has established itself as an industry leader. Today, over 1,000 hospitals use Epiphany for ECG Management.

Epiphany's Cardio Server is a web-based software that allows physicians to manage multiple modalities in one application. Physicians manage diagnostic test results from anywhere with Cardio Server Mobile. Diagnostic data management is simple and secure with Epiphany Cloud Services .

Epiphany's 1,000+ customers come in all sizes. Some of these hospitals are critical access or community hospitals. Others are university, large IDNs, and enterprise hospital systems . NASA is among those that trust Epiphany Healthcare. The software itself is only one reason Cardio Server is now used in over 1,000 hospitals worldwide.

Hospitals also choose Epiphany because of its commitment to data security. Epiphany is the only company in its product category that is ISO 27001 certified for cyber-security.

Epiphany has a 98% customer retention rate. This retention rate is due to the superior support that hospital cardio-pulmonary staff, administrators, physicians, and IT staff receive with the software. Epiphany takes pride in its dedicated employees that care about the needs of each of our customers.

Positive feedback is often given from customers about Epiphany's support team. Kathleen Ward, from Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Oregon, recently reported to Epiphany, "Your organization is awesome. We have always received prompt, courteous, and efficient support."

Epiphany Healthcare listens to our customers and provides custom workflow solutions. Listening to our customers is what has gotten Epiphany where it is today; Cardio Server continues to improve and adapt due to excellent customer feedback.

More About Cardio Server:

Epiphany's Cardio Server is a cost-effective, web-based management system that receives, manages, and exports diagnostic test results to the electronic medical records. Cardio Server is vendor-neutral and communicates with over 260 devices from over 80 vendors. Cardio Server provides easier integration since it accepts data from 25 different modality types such as ECG, PFT, stress, Holter, patient monitoring, and more.

About Epiphany Healthcare:

Epiphany Healthcare is committed to serving its customers' needs through product innovation, the delivery of exceptional service, and an unwavering dedication to improving clinical workflow. Discover why Epiphany is the preferred provider when managing multi-vendor, multi-modality diagnostic test data. For more information, please visit http://www.epiphanyhealthdata.com , follow Epiphany on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/EpiphanyHealthcare/ ) Twitter (@epiphhealth), or LinkedIn ( http://www.linkedin.com/company/epiphany-healthcare ).

