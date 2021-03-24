Over 1,020 St. George's University Students Secure Residencies in 2021 Match

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. George's University announced that more than 1,020 of its students secured residencies during the 2021 match cycle.

"Match Day marks an important step in the life of every doctor," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "The entire St. George's University community is proud of the hard work our students have put in, and we wish them the very best as they prepare to start their careers officially."

This year, St. George's students matched into residencies across 21 specialties in 42 states and the District of Columbia. They'll begin residency programs in a range of highly competitive specialties, including neurology, pediatrics, emergency medicine, and more. Dozens more will learn where they've matched in the days and weeks to come.

St. George's is the largest provider of practicing doctors to the U.S. healthcare system. Three-quarters of its graduates enter primary care specialties, where the need for new doctors is greatest. The United States could be short up to 55,000 primary care doctors by 2033.

One-third of St. George's graduates work in medically underserved areas, which have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19. Many St. George's alumni have bravely served on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

"The resilience and skill of countless St. George's alumni has been on full display over the course of this pandemic," Dr. Olds said. "We look forward to sending another talented group of St. George's University students into the world to make a difference in the lives of patients."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

