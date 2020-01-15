Over 1,200 to Celebrate National School Choice Week at Newark Charter School

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BRICK Education Network will mark National School Choice Week 2020 with a series of festive celebrations across their four campuses on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Students, parents, and community members will attend the event, spotlighting student accomplishments and guest speakers, including parents, teachers, and local elected officials. There will also be a special student performance of the official School Choice Week dance.

The event coincides with this year's history-making National School Choice Week which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 from Jan 26 – Feb 1. BRICK's school choice celebrations will take place at the following times and locations:

8:30-10 a.m. at Marion P. Thomas Charter School Academy, 352 S. 7th St.

10-11 a.m. at Achieve Community Charter School, 534 Clinton Ave, Newark, NJ

1-2 p.m. at Marion P. Thomas Charter School High School, 125 Sussex Ave.

3-4 p.m. at Marion P. Thomas Charter School PAC Academy, 28 Burnet St.

"Our events will focus on celebrating the ways we have eliminated barriers and allowed students to achieve academic success through school choice," said Tish Johnson, Managing Director of External Relations and Communications at BRICK Education Network.

"Our event will celebrate the opportunities our students are able to access through school choice, and how it positively impacts and shapes those in our external environment. Our vision is that all children have an unimpeded path to unlock their potential. Our students have been given access to the BRICK Education Network through the choice their parents made and that opportunity to choose is something that every family deserves."

BRICK's unique approach to transforming public education puts successful students and world-class schools at the center of vibrant communities. Powered by diverse leaders and a commitment to fighting the status quo, BRICK Education Network is building resilient, intelligent, creative kids by equipping them with a high-quality, nurturing education and thriving, engaged families to support their success from cradle to career.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-jersey.

