Over 1,400 High School Scholars Earn National Honors for Performance in Top College Courses

The National Education Opportunity Network's Honor Society celebrates outstanding achievement of scholars from across the country—including Atlanta and Detroit, to Los Angeles, Hartford, and Albuquerque—in rigorous, college credit-bearing courses from top universities, spotlighting academic talent in low-income high schools.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Education Opportunity Network (NEON), a nonprofit committed to propelling economic mobility for talented scholars nationwide, today announced the newest inductees into its National Honor Society.

This semester, 1,456 high school students from 25 states and more than 90 cities earned distinction for their top performance in college courses offered through NEON. These scholars represent the top 20% of nearly 10,000 students nationwide enrolled in the organization's courses during the Fall 2025 semester.

Fall 2025 courses were offered by leading institutions including Arizona State University, Barnard College, Brown University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Georgetown University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Stanford University, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, University of Notre Dame, School of Social Policy & Practice at the University of Pennsylvania, Wesleyan University, and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Every semester, our students show that they can thrive in the most rigorous college courses from the nation's top universities—reminding us that talent is everywhere, even when opportunity is not," said Leslie Cornfeld, Founder and CEO of the National Education Opportunity Network. "We are proud to celebrate these talented scholars and grateful to the educators and university partners who help make these opportunities possible."

This semester's Honor Society scholars hail from cities across the nation—from Los Angeles, Hartford, and Atlanta, to Detroit, Albuquerque, and Topeka—reflecting the geographic and cultural diversity of America's talent.

"DC Public Schools (DCPS) has more than doubled the number of scholars inducted into the NEON Honor Society," said DCPS Chancellor, Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. "These high school students earned their place in the top 20% of nearly 10,000 students pursuing college algebra, neuroscience, finance, and other rigorous courses that will prepare them for post-secondary success. Thank you to NEON for creating this pathway for our young people."

"Students across Los Angeles Unified continue to show what it means to inspire greatness. Being inducted into the National Education Opportunity Network Honor Society is an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects both academic excellence and determination in rigorous college-level courses," said Acting Superintendent Andrés E. Chait, Los Angeles Unified School District. "We are proud of these students for rising to the challenge of excelling at rigorous college-level coursework, and we are grateful for the families and educators who help make these opportunities and achievements possible."

"The induction of 83 Miami-Dade County Public Schools scholars into National Education Opportunity Network's National Honor Society reflects our mission to ignite a passion for learning and empower every student to achieve their dreams," said Superintendent Jose Dotres, Miami-Dade County Public Schools. "M-DCPS scholars ranking in the top 20 percent of more than 9,500 students nationwide demonstrates how our innovative programs and dedicated educators prepare students for success beyond graduation."

The National Education Opportunity Network partners with leading colleges and universities to deliver college credit-bearing courses and supports to scholars at Title 1 and Title-1 eligible high schools across the country, at scale and at no cost to students. Through the initiative, students engage with rigorous college courses taught by top university professors, participate in weekly live discussions with university teaching fellows, and receive support from their high school teachers. Upon completion, students earn widely transferable college credits and an official transcript from the offering institution.

"Across New York City, students are demonstrating what's possible when they have access to rigorous academic opportunities and the support to succeed," said New York City Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels. "Being inducted into the National Education Opportunity Network Honor Society is an incredible accomplishment, and these students have earned this recognition through their hard work and commitment to excellence. Their success reflects the limitless potential of our young people and the strength of our public school community."

"By opening the door to early college experiences, NEON ensures that students—many of whom are the first in their families to attend college—gain confidence, skills, and credentials that set them on a strong path to higher education and career success," said Laura Moore, Chief Higher Education Officer at the National Education Opportunity Network.

"Our partnership with NEON represents what's possible when we remove barriers and raise expectations at the same time," Al Garcia, Chief Academic Officer at EL Paso ISD.

Inductees will be honored during a virtual ceremony on March 16, 2026, featuring Dr. Kelly Thayer, Assistant Professor of Integrative Sciences & Assistant Professor in Liberal Studies at Wesleyan University, and Dr. Julie Sze, Professor of American Studies, University of California - Davis. For details, contact Sasha Bentley-Rohret, Director of College Access, at [email protected].

Five districts had more than 40 scholars inducted into the National Honor Society Scholars this semester:

District of Columbia Public Schools: 68 scholars recognized from 9 high schools

El Paso Independent School District: 45 scholars recognized from 9 high schools

Los Angeles Unified School District: 160 scholars recognized from 30 high schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools: 83 scholars recognized from 21 high schools

New York City Department of Education: 535 scholars recognized from 87 high schools

Congratulations to the following National Education Opportunity Network districts and high schools that have students inducted into this semester's Honor Society for top national performance:

Arizona

American Charter Schools Foundation West Phoenix High School Ridgeview College Prep High School, Principal Chavez South Pointe High School, Principal McGill

Kaizen Education Foundation Glenview College Prep High School, Principal Sanchez



California

Animo Leadership High District Animo Leadership High

Birmingham Community Charter High School (LEA) Birmingham Community Charter High School, Principal Bennett

Bonsall Unified Bonsall High, Principal James

Inglewood Unified School District City Honors International Prep School, Principal Araya

KIPP Northern California KIPP San Jose, Principal Vo

Lompoc Unified Lompoc High School, Principal Pico

Los Angeles Unified School District 32nd Street USC Media Arts and Engineer Magnet, Principal Kehrley Augustus F. Hawkins High A Critical Design and Gaming, Principal Malta Carson Senior High, Principal Faatai Contreras Learning Center-Los Angeles School of Global Studies, Principal Castro Diego Rivera Learning Complex Green Design STEAM Academy, Principal Chavez Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School, Principal Meza Elizabeth Learning Center, Principal Tetitla Engineering & Technology Academy, Eseban Torres High School, Principal Aburto Fairfax Senior High, Principal Choi Foshay Learning Center, Principal Hooker Harris Newmark Continuation, Principal Sandoval Feng Huntington Park Senior High School, Principal Garibaldi Iovine and Young Center IDTE Magnet, Principal Calhoun Linda Esperanza Marquez High, Huntington Park Institute of Applied Medicine, Principal Chaikittirattana Marquez High School of Social Justice, Principal Guzman Mervyn M. Dymally High School, Principal Jackson Nathaniel Narbonne Senior High, Principal Kasek NAVA College Preparatory Academy, Principal Castillas Reseda Charter High School, Principal Damonte RFK Community Schools, Ambassador School of Global Leadership, Principal Sohn RFK School for Visual Arts and Humanities, Principal D'Amico San Pedro Senior High School, Principal Aubele Social Justice Leadership Academy, Principal Harzmann Taft Charter High, Principal Yu and Principal Steiner Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences, Principal Badgen Van Nuys Senior High, Principal DeSantiago Venice Senior High School, Principal Hairston-Truitt Visual and Performing Arts at Legacy High School Complex, Principal Carlos Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets, Principal Grinner Woodrow Wilson Senior High School, Principal Verbera

Lynwood Unified School District Lynwood High School, Principal Gonzalez Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School, Principal Reed

Madera Unified Madera High, Principal Cosgrove Madera South High, Principal Thao Matilda Torres High School, Principal Rodriquez

Moreno Valley Unified Canyon Springs High, Principal Roberson Valley View High, Principal Gilliatt Vista del Lago High, Principal McCain

San Francisco Unified Jordan (June) School for Equity, Principal Chui

SEO Scholars (LEA) SEO Scholars, Principal Herrera

Visalia Unified Golden West High School, Principal Lambert Mount Whitney High School



Colorado

Denver Public Schools Bruce Randolph School, Principal Olson Montbello High School, Principal Lynch

KIPP Colorado KIPP Denver Collegiate High School, Principal Abuhadema KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy, Principal Gordon



Connecticut

Hartford School District Weaver High School, Principal Webley

Manchester School District Manchester High School, Principal Miner

Meriden School District Francis T. Maloney High School, Principal Straub



District of Columbia

District of Columbia Public Schools Columbia Heights Education Campus, Principal Tukeva Coolidge High School (DC), Principal Bright Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Principal Logan H.D. Woodson High School, Principal Massey MacArthur High School, Principal McCray Phelps Architecture Construction and Engineering High School, Principal Fuller Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, Principal Hunt Roosevelt High School, Principal Wilkerson School Without Walls

KIPP DC KIPP DC College Preparatory, Principal Young KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory, Principal Woolery



Florida

Miami-Dade County Public Schools American Senior High School, Principal Brito Booker T Washington High School, Principal Simons III Hialeah High School, Principal Rodriguez Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School, Principal Ramirez Homestead Senior High School, Principal Louis Miami Carol City Senior High School, Principal McKinney Miami Central Senior High School, Principal Sands Miami Coral Park Senior High School, Principal Weiner Miami Jackson Senior High School, Principal Turner Miami Killian Senior High School, Principal Burth Miami Norland Senior High School, Principal Gaines-Miller Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Principal Pouca Miami Senior High School, Principal Valdes Miami Southridge Senior High School, Principal Miret Miami Springs Senior High School, Principal Gonzalez North Miami Beach Senior High School, Principal Milliken North Miami Senior High School, Principal Volcy Robert Morgan Educational Center, Principal Williams South Miami Senior High School, Principal Penton Southwest Miami Senior High School, Principal Bulnes



Georgia

Atlanta Public Schools Carver Early College High School

Bibb County Southwest High School, Principal Young

Henry County Schools Luella High School, Principal Hardnett McDonough High School, Principal Blasingame Stockbridge High School, Principal Thornton



Hawaii

Hawaii Department of Education Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School, Principal Luczak



Illinois

Chicago Public Schools Alcott College Prep High School, Principal Moody King College Prep, Principal Kelly Perspectives/ITT Math & Science Academy, Principal Banks

Thornton Fractional District 215 Thornton Fractional South High School, Principal Bouler



Kansas

Topeka Public Schools Topeka High School, Principal Dick Topeka West High School, Principal Buckendorff



Louisiana

Collegiate Academies Abramson Sci Academy, Principal Myers George Washington Carver High School (LA)



Massachusetts

Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public (District) Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School, Principal Lugira

Boston Public Schools Brighton High

KIPP Massachusetts KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate High School, Principal Clarke

Ware School District Ware Junior High School, Principal Slattery



Michigan

Detroit Public Schools Renaissance High School, Principal Stroughter

Saginaw Public Schools Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, Principal Tibbs Saginaw United High School, Principal Gordon

School District of the City of Pontiac International Technology Academy, Principal Karaffa



Mississippi

Jackson Public School District Callaway High School, Principal McClung Jim Hill High School, Principal Brown Provine High School, Principal Smith



Montana

Lockwood K-12 Lockwood High School, Principal Poole



New Jersey

College Achieve Central Charter School College Achieve Central Charter School, Principal Mateen

College Achieve Paterson Charter School College Achieve Paterson Charter School, Principal Moody

Hoboken Public School District Hoboken High School, Principal Piccapietra

Jersey City Public Schools Infinity Institute, Principal Dobson Liberty High School, Principal Grazilla

KIPP New Jersey KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy, Principal Lewis KIPP Newark Lab High School, Principal Burroughs

Newark Public Schools University High School (NJ), Principal Flournoy-Hamilton

Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology (LEA) Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology, Principal Coskun

South Hunterdon Regional School District South Hunterdon Regional High School, Principal MacKnight



New Mexico

Albuquerque Public Schools South Valley Academy



New York

Achievement First Charter Achievement First Ujima High School, Principal Effah

Brentwood UFSD Brentwood High School, Principal Dulin

KIPP NYC KIPP NYC College Prep High School, Principal Samuels

Math Engineering and Science Academy Charter High School Math Engineering and Science Academy Charter High School, Principal Mieschberger

NYCDOE A School Without Walls (NY), Principal Coleman A-Tech High School, Principal Harris Academy For Conservation And The Environment, Principal Mazzola Academy for Young Writers, Principal Brown Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, Principal Miller All City Leadership Secondary School (32K554), Principal Rivera Antonia Pantoja Preparatory Academy, A College Board School, Principal Mercanti-Anthony Astor Collegiate Academy, Principal Burgos Baruch College Campus High School, Principal Perez-Katz Bedford Academy High School, Principal Muhammad Benjamin Banneker Academy, Principal Kwateng Benjamin Franklin High School for Finance & Information Technology, Principal Brenord Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, Principal Colby Boys And Girls High School, Principal Harrison Bronx Bridges High School, Principal Castillo Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School, Principal Winn Bronx High School for Medical Science, Principal Lenihan Bronx High School for the Visual Arts, Principal Witherspoon Bronx International High School, Principal Vega Bronx Leadership Academy High School, Principal Davis Bronx Legacy High School, Principal Encarnacion Bronx School for Law, Government, and Justice, Principal Johnson Bronxdale High School, Principal White Brooklyn Collegiate: A College Board School, Principal Newman Brooklyn Lab School, Principal Mareus Claremont International High School, Principal Cuello Community School for Social Justice (07X427), Principal Guzman Coney Island Prep High School, Principal Frembes Boise Crotona International High School, Principal Ratra Cultural Academy for the Arts and Sciences, Principal Alexis Digital Arts and Cinema Technology High School, Principal Meconi EBC High School for Public Service - Bushwick, Principal Espinoza Epic High School - South, Principal Mohan Flushing International High School, Principal Hesseltine Fordham High School for the Arts, Principal Johnson Fordham Leadership Academy, Principal Cabrejos Francis Lewis High School, Principal Marmor Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, Principal Katz Frederick Douglas Academy III Secondary School, Principal Carlos Frederick Douglass Academy II, Principal Owusu Afriyie George Westinghouse CTE High School, Principal Norman Gotham Professional Arts Academy, Principal Michelin Grover Cleveland (Q485), Principal Pascente Harvest Collegiate High School, Principal Burch Health Opportunities High School, Principal Pendharkar High School for Arts and Technology (Urban Assembly), Principal Garzantini High School for Teaching and the Professions International High School at Union Square, Principal Ramsuchit International Leadership Charter High School, Principal Gonzalez Morris International School for Liberal Arts, Principal Adon It Takes a Village Academy, Principal Olivieri John Bowne High School, Principal Izzo Iannelli LIFE Academy High School for Film and Music, Principal Kelch Long Island City High School, Principal Selenikas Manhattan Village Academy, Principal White Martin van Buren High School, Principal Nettleford Mathematics, Science Research and Technology High School, Principal Thompson-Young Millennium Art Academy, Principal Guy Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School, Principal Dubei Nelson Mandela High School for Social Justice, Principal Anderson New Design High School, Principal Conti Origins High School, Principal Elmaliki Pan American International High School, Principal Velez Pan American International High School at Monroe, Principal Pollack Pathways College Preparatory School, Principal Haseley Pelham Preparatory Academy, Principal Ferron Queens Satellite High School for Opportunity, Principal McKenna Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts, Principal Fram Richmond Hill High School, Principal Alamarie Rockaway Collegiate High School, Principal Ali School for Classics High School, Principal Tancredi School of the Future, Principal Goldstein Schuylerville Preparatory High School, Principal Bell Science Skills Center High School, Principal McGregor South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School 07X221, Principal Flanagan The Charter High School for Law and Social Justice, Principal Burke The Facing History School, Principal Panagot The Manhattan International High School, Principal Rodriguez The Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx, Principal Eisenberg University Heights Secondary School, Principal Joseph-Roseboro Urban Assembly Maker Academy, Principal Piller Urban Assembly School for Leadership and Empowerment, Principal Norman Vanguard High School, Principal Doyle Victory Collegiate High School, Principal Garwood Virtual Innovators Academy, Principal Grey Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, Principal Pichardo Wings Academy, Principal Jackson-Dickens

SEO Scholars NYC (LEA) SEO Scholars NYC

Sewanhaka Central High School District Elmont Memorial High School, Principal Baker Sewanhaka High School, Principal Kenny



North Carolina

Duplin County Schools Duplin Early College High School, Principal Smith



Pennsylvania

California Area School District California Area High School, Principal Pollock

KIPP DuBois CS KIPP DuBois CS, Principal Moragne

Philadelphia City School District Olney High School, Principal Roth

Windber Area SD Windber Area High School, Principal Moore



Rhode Island

Blackstone Valley Prep, A Rhode Island Mayoral Academy Blackstone Valley Prep High



Tennessee

Shelby County Freedom Preparatory Academic Flagship, Principal Barber



Texas

El Paso ISD Andress High School, Principal Alarcon Bowie High School, Principal Gandarilla Burges High School, Principal Yturralde Chapin High School, Principal Chappell Coronado High School (TX), Principal Reyna El Paso High School, Principal Rocha Franklin High School, Principal Bowser Irvin High School, Principal Stieves Jefferson Silva High School, Principal Rincon



Virginia

Henrico County Public Schools Hermitage High School, Principal Jackson Highland Springs High School, Principal White

Prince William County Public Schools C.D. Hylton Senior High School, Principal Crawford Freedom High School (PWC), Principal Smith Gar-Field High School, Principal Mathison Osbourn Park High School, Principal Kane Unity Reed High School, Principal Polanco Woodbridge Senior High School, Principal Abney

Saint Augustine Preparatory Academy Network Saint Augustine Preparatory Academy, Principal Wallace



These Honor Society scholars represent the next generation of college-ready students, proving that with access to high-quality coursework, students from all backgrounds can thrive.

About the National Education Opportunity Network

The National Education Opportunity Network partners with top colleges and universities to expand access to credit-bearing college courses in high school classrooms across the country—at scale and at no cost to students. Through this innovative model, students from Title I and Title I-eligible high schools engage in rigorous coursework taught by leading university professors, gaining the skills and confidence needed for college success and economic mobility. To date, NEON has served 60,000 students nationwide and is on track to serve one million scholars over the next decade.

For more information, visit https://neonopportunity.org/.

SOURCE National Education Opportunity Network