Over 1.5 Million Market Data Terminals, and Growing - The Industry's First Desktop Growth Study & Forecast - Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK and OSPREY, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Desktops from market data/analysis providers were up 3.1% in 2018 to 1,568,513 users globally, with Refinitiv, Bloomberg and Morningstar the largest providers, according to a first-of-its-kind industry report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of the TP ICAP group).

The analysis shows:

Refinitiv leads all vendors in desktop totals and accounts for 24.9% of all desktops globally, followed by Bloomberg with 21.2% and Morningstar with 12.8% of users.

Currently, and over the next three years, desktops in Asia will see a significant increase with the fastest growing vendors in the region being S&P Global Market Intelligence, Moody's Analytics and FactSet.

will see a significant increase with the fastest growing vendors in the region being S&P Global Market Intelligence, Moody's Analytics and FactSet. At 31.2%, FactSet showed the strongest desktop growth in 2018 with the majority attributed to users in the Retail Wealth Management segment.

The Investment Management segment delivered the highest desktop growth in 2018, up 10.1%.

"Databases and machine-readable content grab the headlines but reports of the demise of the terminal business have been greatly exaggerated," says Douglas B. Taylor, founder & Managing director of Burton-Taylor. "The advanced analytics and content integration delivered by desktop vendors is increasing each year. The fastest growers in 2018 recognized the need for nimbleness, customization and the ongoing 'human' presence in the space and adapted their desktop strategies accordingly. As a result, this report forecasts positive growth rates in coming years."

The 46 page Burton-Taylor Financial Market Desktop Global Share & Segment Sizing 2019 – Global Segment Desktop Sizing 2014-18, Global Desktop Market Share 2014-18, Global Desktop Forecast 2019-21, report may be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/financial-market-data-analysis-desktop-2019/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 201-4152.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are regarded as industry standard globally. Burton-Taylor clients command an estimated 80% share of global revenue in the Market Data space and include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms serving the industry and more than 30 of the most active private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting

Related Links

http://www.burton-taylor.com

