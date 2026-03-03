Over 1.79 Million Visitors: China's Taizhou Prefectural City Lights Up 2026 Lunar New Year with "Ancient Heritage and Cyberpunk Tech"

LINHAI, China, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Taizhou Prefectural City Cultural and Tourism Zone in Zhejiang Province, China, welcomed a record-breaking influx of tourists. The holiday saw over 1.79 million visitors, with a single-day peak exceeding 291,000. Ranking among the top three in average daily visits among the province's 236 4A-level and above scenic spots, it emerged as one of China's most popular travel destinations during the Spring Festival.

As a millennium-old city with profound historical roots, Taizhou Prefectural City has perfectly preserved the spectacular Jiangnan Great Wall and extensive Ming and Qing dynasty architectural complexes, serving as a living fossil of ancient China's dual system of urban flood control and military defense. Thanks to the operating team's continuous innovation and introduction of immersive interactive experiences, the ancient city has consistently ranked among Zhejiang's top Spring Festival attractions for years. This year, the seamless integration of "traditional culture and future technology" showcased the city's unique charm, blending historical depth with youthful vitality to the world.

A Visual Spectacle: Four-Century-Old Armor Meets "Cyber Song Dynasty"

To offer global visitors an around-the-clock Chinese New Year experience, the city hosted over 50 continuous cultural events daily. By day, warhorses of the "Qi Family Army" clad in iron armor patrolled the streets, recreating the majestic scenes of Chinese soldiers defending the coastal borders four centuries ago. On the picturesque East Lake, intangible cultural heritage performers showcased bamboo drifting, competing alongside modern water jetpack performers.

As night fell, the ancient city quickly transitioned into a modern light-and-shadow spectacle. A city wall light show projected a millennium of cultural heritage onto ancient bricks, while hundreds of drones wove auspicious, flowing patterns in the night sky with millimeter precision. The dazzling combination of flame stunts and "electronic Kongming lanterns" illuminating the sky culminated in a "Cyber Song Dynasty" flash mob, breathing new life into the ancient city through the thrill of modern art.

A Borderless, International Travel Experience

Taizhou Prefectural City also demonstrated China's highly convenient smart tourism and welcoming stance to the world. The scenic area implemented a comprehensive free-admission policy for East Lake, allowing visitors to enjoy the graceful water town scenery with zero barriers. Meanwhile, the innovative "facial recognition Great Wall climbing" technology allowed verified tourists to enjoy a "three-day pass" with unlimited entries. This departure from traditional single-entry ticketing significantly encouraged visitors to slow down and embark on in-depth explorations.

A Youthful Magnet and Shared Hospitality

Beyond its historical significance, the city has become a trendy hub for young people. This Spring Festival, the scenic area deeply collaborated with the popular Chinese web novel IP "Jian Lai" (Sword of Coming), creating immersive check-in spots that attracted young fans to experience the romance of the martial arts world. The hometown return of Li Yunxiao, a young Yue Opera actress who just dazzled audiences at the 2026 CCTV Spring Festival Gala, further became a core highlight drawing youthful crowds.

Beyond sightseeing, the introduction of high-quality homestays and the Black Pearl-rated Sichuan restaurant "Yunbuzhichuan" has fully revitalized the consumption landscape. Local residents and merchants showed immense hospitality, proactively guiding tourists and jointly creating a warm, safe travel environment.

The arrival of 1.79 million visitors proves that this warm, historical city is pulsing with youthful energy. Taizhou Prefectural City looks forward to welcoming more global tourists to experience the harmonious blend of ancient and modern Eastern charm.

SOURCE The Culture & Tourism Area of the Ancient City of Taizhou