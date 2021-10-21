Over 1% CAGR in Electric Wire And Cable Market in North America| Market Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) to achieve target market demand and surging investments in the industrial sector and rising urbanization in North America are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices will challenge market growth.

The electric wire and cable market in North America report is segmented by Product (Power cable, Electronic wire, Building cable, and Others) and End-user (Electrical appliances, Construction, Automotive, and Other end-users). The power cable segment will lead the market over the forecast period owing to their increasing demand as permanent wiring solutions across the buildings and other construction projects.

Some Companies Mentioned

Belden Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Corning Inc.

Encore Wire Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Electric Wire And Cable Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.33 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 1.25 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Encore Wire Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Marmon Holdings Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

