Over 10,000 Participants Expected to Attend Chain2020 Blockchain Initiatives Event in Hong Kong

PODGORICA, Montenegro, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 10,000 participants are expected to attend the Chain2020 event, which is set to take place in Hong Kong on Jan. 15, 2020. The event is organized as a series of educational conferences focusing on Blockchain and FinTech technologies and related subjects for entrepreneurs, government officials and individuals seeking to integrate and promote the use of alternative financial technologies in the global economy.

The Chain2020 event will be featuring a broad range of conferences hosted and presented by more than 35 internationally recognized experts and speakers. Some of the prominent attendees scheduled to speak at the conference include:

Zoran Djikanovic, Ph.D., Professor of Economics at UDG, author of several papers on regulation and market infrastructure development

Susan Oh, recipient of The Quantum Impact Award in partnership with the UN General Assembly as one of the Top Ten Frontier Women in Digital

Richard Chen, technologist with vast experiences in successfully building internet applications, big data and AI and blockchain technologies

Dinis Guarda, author, academic, influencer, serial entrepreneur and leader in 4IR, AI, Fintech, digital transformation and Blockchain

Susanne Tarkowski Tempelhof, award-winning entrepreneur, a crypto activist and writer, working in frontier environments

The Chain2020 event is specifically being organized in the Asian region to attract the attention of the region's population to the use of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies and increase the level of education and awareness about their application. The organizers of the event are confident that the series of conferences will help bolster awareness about the technologies and promote their penetration into various areas of social and business activities.

Chain 2020 offers a series of educational conferences promoting blockchain in the Asian region, aiming to become one of the key players locally and on a global scale. The mission of the event is to become a comprehensive source of blockchain knowledge, enhancing mass adoption of the new technology in the region, and become the most influential and mind-captivating platform aiming to create connections and partnerships that will have a long-lasting impact on the industry. The organizers of the event seek to advocate blockchain initiatives in ASIA and support mass adoption of the technology to advance business, science, and society.

