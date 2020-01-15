Over $10.7M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Rare Coins, Taxidermy, Jewelry & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions
Jan 15, 2020, 15:38 ET
OCALA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $10.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 423 auctions from January 6th through the 12th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 373,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 130,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 572,000 bids per day.
January 6th-10th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $10,740,085 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $15,694,183 (USD)
Lots sold: 129,945
Online-only auctions: 370
Webcast auctions: 53
Average bidders per day: 373,000
Average bids per day: 572,000
Upcoming Features Auctions
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including jewelry, rare coins, taxidermy, sports memorabilia, and pottery.
Taxidermy Auction
Seller: Taxidermy King
Date: January 18th, 2020
Lots: 778
View Auction Items
Jewelry & Collectibles Auction
Seller: B. Langston's Estate Sales & Auctions
Date: January 18th, 2020
Lots: 185
View Auction Items
Rare Coin Auction
Seller: Legend Rare Coin Auctions
Date: January 30th, 2020
Lots: 394
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
