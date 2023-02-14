Over 10 Million Automotive HD/Imaging Radar Shipments by 2030 and 36 Other Technology Stats You Need to Know

ABI Research's latest whitepaper highlights 37 technology stats you need to know for 2023 and beyond

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past three years, business leaders and organizations have faced an unyielding procession of challenges. As we usher in 2023, many of those challenges persist, and new ones are emerging. Yet, as unwavering as the challenges have been, technology and innovation have proven to be just as resilient. In its new whitepaper, 37 Technology Stats You Need to Know for 2023, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has identified and highlighted the most impactful forecasts that illuminate the direction in which digital transformation is truly heading.

"From among the many millions of data points ABI Research creates each year, we have focused on the most enlightening stats that will shape the year ahead. The rapid growth of automotive HD/imaging radar is just one of the many changes on the horizon that are indicative of a more connected, technology-driven world," Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research explains.

Some stats highlighted in the whitepaper include:

Smart Mobility & Automotive:

ABI Principal Analyst James Hodgson explains, "HD/imaging radar is starting to provide a competitive alternative to Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors in Autonomous Vehicle (AV) applica­tions that require greater redundancy than conventional radar/camera sensor fusion. With OEMs focusing their AV investments on tangible Level 2+ and Level 3 applications within common Operational Design Domains (ODDs), HD/imaging radar is set to rapidly grow to 10 million+ units by the end of the decade."

"Nobody has a crystal ball, but we can say with relative certainty that the challenging climate will persist well into 2023. These statistics should provide insights and actionable data needed to chart a successful course in 2023 and beyond," Carlaw concludes.

Download the whitepaper, 37 Technology Stats You Need to Know for 2023, to learn more.

