Over $10 Million in Hermes Purses to be Auctioned in Greenwich, Connecticut March 5th

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who would think that a high-fashion French designer handbag would become one of the hottest investments of all? According to Time magazine and Fortune, the Hermes lines of Birkin, Kelly, and Constance bags are top-tier investments, with even pre-owned examples offering better returns than gold or the stock market!

Three of the rarest Hermes handbags ever created, including the Kelly Mini in Sterling Silver, Birkin in Himalayan White Crocodile, and a Birkin bag modeled after Hermes' famous Paris flagship store. To be sold at auction by Greenwich Luxury Auctions, March 5, 2020. Three rare Hermes Birkin handbags, among over 200 to be sold at auction by Greenwich Luxury Auctions, March 5, 2020.

Why? Several factors are at play, including Hermes' top quality craftsmanship, very limited production…and desirability driven by the Hollywood, television and recording stars who flaunt these precious bags. Count among them the Kardashians, Melania Trump, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and dozens of other influencers.

Now upstart auctioneers Greenwich Luxury Auctions, a sister company of a well-established Maryland auction house, plans to make a huge splash in the luxury purse market with an unprecedented $10 million sale of over two hundred Hermes bags, to be held in affluent Greenwich, Connecticut on March 5, 2020.

The definitive Hermes handbag experts at PurseBop reviewed the sale and exclaimed: "It's unusual that we see Hermès bags that are so rare even we are stunned…bags that took our breath away." The sale will include the rarest handbag in the world, the Sterling Silver Mini Kelly bag (estimate: $200-300,000), as well as one which collectors call "The Holy Grail", the Himalayan White Crocodile 35 Birkin (estimate: $200-300,000). Other investment bags being offered in the sale include a Hermes Birkin 25 in Metallic Silver Chevre leather, particularly in fashion today, and unique bags including the Hermes Birkin 35 in Black Porosus Crocodile with a bright red rose added to the front of the piece. Dozens of other bags are also included in the sale, in every color and leather type, with estimates from $5,000, up. Nearly 200 Hermes accessories will also come to the block.

Authenticity is crucial to buyers of such luxury goods, and the auction house took pains to ensure that the bags consigned to the sale were genuine. A 25+ year expert in Hermes bags supplemented Greenwich Luxury Auction's own staff, and almost all of the bags, mostly new, are accompanied by their original Hermes store receipts.

Bidding will be available live, by telephone, and at the auctioneer's catalog link. Live and absentee bidding is also available at websites invaluable.com and liveauctioneers.com. Greenwich Luxury Auctions may be reached at 203-667-4080, email: 234808@email4pr.com, website: greenwichluxuryauctions.com

