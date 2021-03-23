Over 100,000 Fellowes AeraMax Air Purifiers Now In U.S. Schools

ITASCA, Ill., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowes knows teachers' and parents' concerns matter and, as the national conversation builds around the need to improve indoor air quality as part of reopening plans, Fellowes air purifiers are a distinct new feature in many classrooms. Over 100,000 units have been sold into schools across 32 states since the onset of the pandemic. Fellowes continues to see an increase in localized air purification demand as educators and facilities managers understand the scientific evidence around coronaviruses' airborne transmission and work to create safer indoor environments for their school populations.

Fellowes AeraMax Pro AM3 in Culver Academies (Fellowes Brands)

"COVID-19 has been a wake-up call on the importance of indoor air quality. School administrations are listening and responding to teachers, staff, and parents who are well-studied on the issue of coronaviruses' airborne spread and the role of filtration and purification as a mitigation strategy," says Beth Wright, Fellowes Brands' Vice President of Sales, Americas. "Government funding programs, such as CARES and the newly passed American Rescue Plan Act, have enabled schools to invest in commercial air purification."

The latest CDC guidance for school reopenings offers more detail about the role of air ventilation, filtration, and purification as a COVID-19 prevention strategy. Air cleaners, such as Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers with True HEPA filtration, are recognized to complement HVAC systems by optimizing local indoor air quality and providing an extra layer of virus protection. Notably, this air purification solution helps achieve leading scientists' recommended goal of four to six air changes per hour (ACH), meaning the air is refreshed every 10-15 minutes.

"Before the pandemic, there was a real separation of purification and ventilation; however, now localized air purification solutions are being recognized as a necessary component of a ventilation strategy," shared Mike Booth, Global Market Director of Air Treatment for Fellowes Brands. "We're learning that many schools see Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers as a cost-efficient solution versus the time and expense required to overhaul HVAC systems."

Why Schools are Choosing Fellowes Air Purifiers

Fellowes commercial-grade AeraMax Pro air purifiers are recognized for their ultra-quiet performance, proprietary smart technology features, and easy installation. The air purifiers' technologies include EnviroSmart™ and PureView™. EnviroSmart utilizes multiple sensors to monitor contaminants and room occupancy. It adjusts automatically to provide maximum protection, expanding the life of machines and filters. PureView makes the invisible, visible with real-time screen updates on air quality and machine performance. Room occupants receive peace of mind by seeing how the air purifier is working directly on the machine.

Schools such as Milwaukee Public Schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Stafford County Public Schools in Stafford, Virginia, Pasadena Unified School District in Pasadena, California, and Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana, have ordered a mix of wall mounted and floor stand models for quick, flexible needs.

Beyond the classroom, schools are installing Fellowes air purifiers in other shared spaces such as resource rooms, libraries, locker rooms, nurses' offices, conference spaces, and media centers.

"Our experience with the Fellowes AeraMax Pro product line has been wonderful. Our teachers, students, and administrators can see the air being cleaned with the Fellowes PureView technology, which provides a feeling of safety, and the units turn off, saving energy when our classrooms are empty," shared Jeff Kutch, Director of Facilities, Facilities Administration at Culver Academies.

Fellowes sales experts are engaged with facilities managers to determine air purification needs throughout buildings. They counsel on ideal product placement, help complete space plan proposals, manage logistics and delivery, and stay engaged in the post-sales experience. Due to Fellowes' owned factory, upon order completion, schools can have Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers delivered in less than two weeks.

