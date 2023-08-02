Over 100 exciting features await the visitors of ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The capital of UAE, one of the safest cities in the world, is once again hosting the largest event of its kind; bringing together the leading official organizations in preserving cultural heritage and natural resources as well as major companies, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, travel agencies and hunting professionals from 50 countries.

On the 19th edition of ADIHEX's falconry auction 2022, the most expensive falcon in the event's history, a Pure Gyr American ultra-white, was auctioned for AED 1,100,000 (about $275,000). The competitive falconry auction was one of most well-liked attractions by the public. This unique auction in Abu Dhabi brings in falcon owners, falcon farms, falconers from the UAE and all over the world, as well as VIPs interested in the falconry sector.
Hunting, adventure, and nature enthusiasts are awaiting the launch of the 20th edition of ADIHEX from 2–8 September to explore and experience what hundreds of local and international exhibitors will present from the latest innovations and products offered by very famous international brands.

ADIHEX is a unique opportunity for visitors of different age groups to acquire the latest tools and innovations in the world of falconry, arts & crafts, hunting & shooting guns, equestrian, camping & safari trips, and outdoor sports, at affordable prices, with the participation of about 900 exhibitors and brands.

More than 100 exciting features await the visitors of ADIHEX, to experience special moments by watching live and rare shows of falcons, dogs, horses, and camels, as well as live musical and artistic performances in one of the most attractive halls for the public, "The Arena".

ADIHEX, the largest event in the Middle East and Africa, plays a major role in attracting visitors from the GCC region in particular. Since 2003, it welcomed about two million visitors, including 150,000 from 125 nationalities, in (ADIHEX2022).

Many activities, innovative competitions, and live heritage and sports shows await all visitors, presenting edutaining activities for families which enhance the Exhibition's position as a popular attraction suitable for all members of the society.

ADIHEX is an opportunity to learn more about the UAE culture and its authentic heritage through diversified activities, which encourage the public to practice authentic and environmentally friendly sports in a sustainable manner.

The auctions of falcons, camels, hunting knives and arts are among the most attractive features for the public. ADIHEX also offers a unique live simulation experience for archery enthusiasts in an ideal safe environment, as well as live shows of horseback archery.

In addition to live performances of Saluki and police dogs, exciting heritage and sports shows, educational activities, as well as creative, artistic, cultural, and scientific competitions. As for the younger generation, outdoor activities are among the best ways to steer away from technology and reconnect with nature.

