Over 100 Inhouse Validated Xenograft Models for Preclinical Testing by Altogen Labs

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altogen Labs, a GLP-compliant preclinical research company, announced addition of seven inhouse validated xenograft models (A549, BT474, HUH7, MDA-MB-231, MKN-74, N87, and PC-3). This will make a total of 115 CDX xenograft models, 30 PDX xenograft models, and over 40 syngeneic xenograft models provided by Altogen Labs.

Xenograft models used in preclinical oncology research for novel cancer treatment safety and efficacy investigations. This is an important part of drug discovery that is critical for the identification of potential adverse effects, safety, and efficacy of novel anti-cancer compounds prior to launching a clinical trial. In comparison to in vitro tissue culture studies, xenograft studies have higher accuracy in representation of a tumor as well as a better reflection of an anticancer drug's efficacy. Altogen Labs offers a selection of over 100 in-house validated xenograft models of CDX (cell line derived xenografts) and the option for PDX (patient derived xenograft) studies and 40 syngeneic xenograft models. Experimental study details can be tailored to specific research study requirements and vary in drug delivery method, immunocompromised animal strain, cell lines or cancer tissues, and study endpoint. Experimental endpoints and analysis include pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) analysis, inhibition of tumor growth, gene expression changes, hematology analysis, biomarker screening and histopathology. Such data are interpreted to retrieve results on drug efficacy, effect on tumor remission and tumor growth, molecular mechanism of action (MOA), host longevity/drug toxicity and drug efficacy.

In addition to over 100 xenograft models, Altogen Labs also provides in vitro and in vivo toxicology services, a critical type of IND or therapeutic candidate evaluation of the biochemical and physiological effects on biological systems (metabolism, autophagy, apoptosis).

Altogen Laboratories, an Austin, TX contract research organization, offers all types of preclinical research services to oncology, pharmacology, and biotechnology research needs for biopharma industry and academic cancer research centers. Altogen Labs is GLP-compliant and IACUC-regulated performing both in vitro and in vivo studies since 2009. Altogen Labs provides wide range of biology CRO services including toxicology/pharmacology studies, in vivo RNAi delivery, liposome encapsulation and tissue targeted delivery, IC50 assays, gene function and gene expression analysis, cell line development services, and all types of assay development.

