Over 100 Marriott Awards and Counting: Celebrating a Tradition of Excellence with LBA Hospitality

DOTHAN, Ala., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a legacy of excellence that has repeatedly set the benchmark for service in the hospitality industry, LBA Hospitality's unrivaled commitment to guest experience was once again recognized by Marriott International. The company has built an impressive legacy, securing over 100 Marriott awards since 1996 and claiming the prestigious Marriott Partnership Award four times. LBA's latest achievements have further enriched this remarkable history.

LBA-managed hotel, the Courtyard Atlanta Duluth Downtown, celebrates with their Platinum Circle Award. This is the second consecutive year the hotel has been honored with a Marriott Select Brand Award.

LBA-managed hotels were heralded for their exceptional standards, marking yet another series of wins to their lengthy list of honors:

"We are truly grateful for the recognition we have received from Marriott, a clear reflection of our teams' hard work and the genuine care they provide our guests," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer at LBA Hospitality. "Having been honored with over 100 Marriott awards over the years, we see each new accolade not just as an achievement, but as an inspiration to continue enhancing the quality of our service and the experiences of our guests."

The continuous stream of recognition showcases LBA Hospitality's capability to not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of guests. It reflects a consistent delivery of personalized service, an eye for detail, and a commitment to fostering a hospitable environment at every property.

For an inside look at LBA Hospitality's approach to award-winning service and for further information about their celebrated portfolio, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

CONTACT: Melanie Shammout, [email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality