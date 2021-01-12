Over 100 Public Libraries Exceed 1 Million Digital Book Checkouts in 2020

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 102 public library systems from around the world empowered readers to borrow over 1 million ebooks and audiobooks from their digital collections in 2020. This represents the most systems ever to reach this milestone through OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform. Contributing factors include increased digital book usage due to the pandemic, elevated interest in social justice titles and BIPOC authors and strong circulation growth for children's and young adult titles because of remote learning.

These 102 systems from the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand achieved the elite "Million Checkout Club" status with 29 reaching the milestone for the first time. Noteworthy achievements include Toronto Public Library attaining the highest number of checkouts in OverDrive history for the 8th time (8 million), Santa Clara County Library (CA) attaining the highest year-over-year circulation growth (147%) of any Million Checkout Club library and Los Angeles Public Library earning the title of #1 library system in the U.S. for the second year in a row.

The complete list of Million Checkout Club libraries can be found here.

The top 10 ebook and digital audiobook-circulating library systems for 2020:

Toronto Public Library Los Angeles Public Library King County Library System (WA) National Library Board Singapore New York Public Library Multnomah County Library (OR) Seattle Public Library Hennepin County Library (MN) Harris County Public Library (TX) Calgary Public Library (AB, Canada )

The top 5 ebook and digital audiobook-circulating consortia and shared collections:

Wisconsin Public Library Consortium The Ohio Digital Library Greater Phoenix Digital Library Tennessee READS Digital Downloads Collaboration (OH)

In 2020, these libraries joined the "Million Checkout Club" for digital books the first time:

• Saskatchewan Library Consortium • Peninsula Library System • Bergen County Coop. Library System (NJ) • eLibrary NJ • MontanaLibrary2Go • NC Kids Digital Library • Westchester Library System (NY) • Northern California Digital Library • Camellia Net Digital Catalog • Santa Clara County Library • Vancouver Public Library • Hamilton Public Library • OC Public Libraries • downloadLibrary • Montgomery County Public Libraries • Henrico County Public Library • Buffalo & Erie County Public Library • Timberland Regional Library • NorthNet Library System • Pima County Public Library • Download Destination • Halifax Public Libraries • Ocean State Libraries eZone • Hawaii State Public Library System • San Jose Public Library • Douglas County Libraries • Fort Vancouver Reg. Library District • Mississauga Library System • Contra Costa County Library



Public libraries reached record digital circulation through innovative activities and campaigns designed to raise awareness of and engagement with digital books. Examples include:

