Over 100 real estate agents in the Coachella Valley have joined Equity Union over the past 10 months, as Company celebrates its rapid growth and expansion

Equity Union

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Company operates two branch locations with a third location opening soon.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union, Southern California's fastest growing real estate brokerage, is celebrating over 100 agents in the Coachella Valley joining its company over the past 10 months.

Equity Union's roster already includes over 20 agents that are featured in this year's annual Top Realtors Report published by Palm Springs Life Magazine, which highlights all individual agents and teams that sell in excess of $15 Million in sales volume annually. "I have never been more impressed by a real estate company. Their ownership, management, support staff and technologies are the best out of any company I've ever been associated with or have researched. This allows me to represent my clients in the most effective manner possible," says Marc Lange, Equity Union agent.

Equity Union was created to be a completely unique kind of real estate company with an unprecedented emphasis on agent support, for an elevated buying, selling, and working experience. It operates two branches in desert region, with offices in Palm Springs and Palm Desert. A third location is in development in Rancho Mirage.

"Our first agents in the Coachella Valley were Jim Crane and Lindell Campbell in Palm Springs, and Serena Leiterman in Palm Desert, when they officially joined our brokerage in September of last year. To see the enormous growth of our company, not only in agents, but in market share and operations over the past 10 months has been incredible and humbling". Harma Hartouni – CEO, Equity Union. The agents are our clients, and we strive to provide the best service and tools to them so they can shine to their clients, said Hartouni.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life. The company has over 8 offices in Los Angeles and Riverside counties and closed over $2 Billion in sales volume in 2022.

