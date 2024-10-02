Over 100 Shelters and 300,000 Annual Adoptions Now Supported Through Petszel's Post-Adoption Platform

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petszel LLC, the innovative platform transforming the post-adoption experience for shelters, rescues and pet parents, is excited to announce significant growth and impact since its launch. Over 100 shelters have now partnered with Petszel, representing an annualized adoption rate of 300,000 pets. This milestone highlights Petszel's role in helping pet parents provide the best possible care from the moment they bring their new companion home.

Petszel delivers the information adopters need to be successful!

Since implementing Petszel, early partner shelters have reported up to a 29% decline in adoption returns, a key indicator of the platform's success in providing post-adoption support. With its personalized resources and continuous communication tools, Petszel ensures new pet parents are better prepared, leading to stronger bonds and fewer returns to shelters.

Testimonials from Partner Shelters

Shelter feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, underscoring Petszel's value in streamlining operations and improving the adoption experience for both shelters and adopters:

"Petszel has sped up our adoption process because we don't have to explain the handouts to adopters anymore. We know Petszel is going to be getting them the information they need."

— Megan Rola-Podczaski, COO, South Suburban Humane Society

"Follow-up has proven beneficial. The majority of pets are staying in their new homes, and for the few that have been returned, we have been able to gather valuable information from the adopters about how the pet behaved in their home."

— Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director, IndyHumane

"Petszel has been a game-changer for our shelter! Not only has it helped to streamline our adoption workflow, but it has also enhanced the adopter experience."

— Jessie Aris, COO, Louisiana SPCA

Petszel's shelter-branded web app has seen a remarkable 75% engagement rate, with adopters actively using it to access valuable content that guides them through their caregiving journey. The platform provides access to a variety of pet care and health topics, medical records, and local care providers—empowering pet parents to make informed decisions and stay connected with their pets' care needs.

Additionally, 20,000 post-adoption surveys have been completed, providing invaluable insights into pet acclimation, early care decisions, and the adoption journey. With nearly 30% of adopters completing these surveys, Petszel's platform delivers real-time resources to address challenges and alerts shelters when follow-up is required, creating a more seamless and supportive adoption experience.

As Petszel continues to expand, its platform is helping thousands of pet parents feel more confident and prepared to care for their adopted pets. With every new shelter onboarded, the company's mission to enhance post-adoption support and reduce adoption returns becomes a reality.

About Petszel LLC: Petszel is an innovative startup co-founded by a team of veteran entrepreneurs who are committed to transforming the post-adoption experience for shelters and pet parents. The platform offers shelters a seamless, branded experience that connects new pet parents with vital resources, veterinary care, and more, ensuring continuity of care and healthier outcomes for pets. For more information, please visit petszel.com.

