Over 100 sign statement supporting Silence Breakers who've spoken out about being sexually assaulted by Russell Simmons

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music mogul Russell Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting over twenty women. ON THE RECORD is a documentary that tells the story of several of his accusers, and the film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25th.

A statement of solidarity in support of the survivors of Russell Simmons — including those who have courageously decided to share their stories in the documentary – is being released across social media at 12pm PT/3pm ET today.

This statement has been organized by Equality Now , UltraViolet , and V-Day , with over one hundred organizations and individuals adding their support.

It is a call for an end to the re-victimization of those who have sacrificed so much to lay bare their own trauma in the public interest of truth, justice, accountability, and the greater #MeToo movement. We must never allow sexual predators to act as arbiters of the credibility of victims, and all attempts to stifle survivors voices must be met with fierce and public resistance.

Every survivor of sexual violence deserves to be heard, believed, and supported. The women in On The Record have had their account well vetted by major media outlets and by the filmmakers. Drew Dixon's story , published by the New York Times in December 2017, has been live for over two years, with only one correction unrelated to the three accusers' stories (the correction notes that Simmons no longer has ties to a company he was involved with called Global Grind). There are no inconsistencies.

To the women who have been assaulted by Russell Simmons, we believe you. Full stop.

Full statement and list of signatories:

"It takes great courage for any survivors of sexual assault to come forward, especially publicly. We admire the bravery of all of the Russell Simmons' survivors and the #silencebreakers who stepped up to share their story in the @OnTheRecordDoc. We are unequivocally united in supporting the survivors in the film and all survivors of Russell Simmons. We want them to know: We believe you. We hear you. You deserve to be seen. #MeToo"

Individuals

Ai-Jen Poo

Alexandra Posen

Alysia Reiner

Alyssa Milano

Aminatou Sow

Amy Carlson

Angela Rose

Anne Ream

Beverly Guy-Sheftall

Bonnie Abaunza

Bridgit Antoinette Evans

Caitlin Dulany

Caroline Heldman

Charlotte Sheedy

Dan Cogan

Evan Rachel Wood

Eve Ensler

Frances Fisher

Geralyn Dreyfous

Gina Belafonte

Gloria Steinem

Hibaaq Osman

Heidi Schreck

Idina Menzel

Isolde Brielmaier

Jamia Wilson

Jenny Raskin

Jerri Moomaw

Jess McIntosh

Jess Morales Rocketto

Judith Bruce

Julia Pacetti

Kamilah Willingham

Katherine Kendall

Kevin Powell

Lara Stein

Larissa Gomes

Liesl Gerntholtz

Lili Bernard

Lisa Shannon

Liz Garbus

Liz Plank

Marisa Tomei

Monica Ramirez

Nelini Stamp

Pamela Guest

Pat Mitchell

Paula J. Giddings

Professor Kimberle Crenshaw

Rachel Lears

Rosanna Arquette

Rose McGowan

Sarah Sophie Flicker

Sheetal Sheth

Simon Kilmurry

Susan Celia Swan

Susan Xenarios

Taina Bien Aime

Tanya Selvaratnam

Teresa C. Younger

Thandie Newton

Yara Travieso

Yasmeen Hassan

Zillah Eisenstein

Organizations

Black Women's Blueprint

Chicago Media Project

Coalition Against Trafficking in Women

Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking

Cohen Law Group

Equality Now

Everywoman Everywhere

Feminist Camp

FUTURES without Violence

Girls for Gender Equity

HEART Women & Girls

HERUNIVERCITY INC.

Impact Partners

InMaat Foundation

Innovations Human Trafficking Collaborative

Justice For Migrant Women

Karama

MADRE

Ms. Foundation for Women

National Alliance to End Sexual Violence

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

National Domestic Workers Alliance

National Women's Law Center

New York Alliance on Sexual Assault

New York Women's Foundation

One Billion Rising

Oregon Abuse Advocates and Survivors in Service

PAVE

Promundo-US

Protect Our Defenders

Rights4Girls

Sisterhood Is Global Institute

The Voices and Faces Project

Tools & Tiaras

UltraViolet

V-Day

We are the Federation

Witness

Women And Hollywood

Women in Film, Los Angeles

Women's Equal Justice Project

Women's March Global

World Without Exploitation

Equality Now is an international human rights organization that focuses on using the law to protect and promote the rights of women and girls around the world. We combine grassroots activism with international, regional and national legal advocacy, and our global network of lawyers, activists, and supporters achieve legal and systemic change by holding governments responsible for enacting and enforcing laws and policies that end legal inequality, sex trafficking, sexual violence and harassment, and harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.

UltraViolet is a community of one million people that drives feminist cultural and political change. Through people power and strategic advocacy, we work to improve the lives of women and girls of all identities and backgrounds, and all people impacted by sexism, by dismantling discrimination and creating a cost for sexism.

V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against all women and girls (cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender-based violence) founded by playwright Eve Ensler. Ensler's play The Vagina Monologues and other artistic works have been performed across the world by local activists, raising over $120 million dollars for grassroots anti-violence groups, rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, and safe houses in places like Kenya and Afghanistan. V-Day launched the City of Joy, a revolutionary leadership center for women in DR Congo, and One Billion Rising, the largest mass action to end to violence against women in history.

