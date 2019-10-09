Over $11.8 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $11.8 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 371,000 bidders per day took part in the current week's auctions, placing bids on over 160,000 lots.

September 30th-October 6th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $11,825,183 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $17,760,425 (USD)

Lots Sold: 161,228

Online Only Auctions: 476

Webcast Auctions: 70

Average Bidders Per Day: 371,000

Average Bids Per Day: 597,000

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on Victorian antique furniture, vintage Coca-Cola collectibles, power tools, gold and silver coins, jewelry, and other memorabilia and collectable auction goods.

Online Estate & Consignment Auction

Seller: Michigan Trading Co. (MTC) Online Auctions

Date: October 3 to October 10, 2019

Lots: 603

View Auction Items

Home D. Tool & Equipment Auction

Seller: Texas Auction Company

Date: October 6 to October 13, 2019

Lots: 550

View Auction Items

Columbus Weekend Saturday Eve Auction

Seller: B. Langston

Date: October 12, 2019

Lots: 162

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

