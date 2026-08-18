Over 12,000 eggs protected: Grupo Sunset World and Sunset Royal celebrate the success of their 2026 Sea Turtle Protection Program

Cancún, Mexico, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Sunset World announced that the sea turtle nesting season at the Sunset Royal hotel beach began on June 4th with the arrival of a Loggerhead turtle. To date, turtles have laid 107 nests containing a total of 12,664 eggs at the hotel's beach; from these, 870 hatchlings have emerged and been released.

Additionally, Grupo Sunset World reported that of the four sea turtle species that typically visit this beach, only two have arrived so far this year: the Loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) and the Green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas).

Sunset World Image

It is worth noting that one of the beaches receiving the highest number of turtles is located directly in front of the Sunset Royal hotel. Consequently, the Department of Ecology regularly trains security staff under the Sea Turtle Protection and Conservation Program to safeguard female sea turtles as they arrive, lay their eggs, and depart.

Staff members are also responsible for collecting eggs, safely placing them in protected enclosures, and caring for the baby turtles once they hatch and are ready for release into the sea. Hotel security personnel learn and practice the following skills:

Beach preparation

Specifications for handling nesting females

Site selection and enclosure construction

Clutch collection and reburial

Egg conservation techniques

Controlled release of hatchlings

Monitoring, counting, and statistical reporting

It is important to note that, to ensure the safety of the hatchlings, their release must take place at night and without an audience.

About Sunset Royal Beach Resort

Resting on the shores of a beautiful white sand beach in Mexico's Caribbean with charming views of the Cancun skyline, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment and activities for the whole family all throughout the day and well into the evening. Sunset Royal's excellent location provides convenient access to the best in travel entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, as well as shopping. The all-inclusive plan gives you the opportunity to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina resorts. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina, is also provided.

About Sunset World Group

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences