Over 12,000 in North Carolina Foster Care - Children's Home Society Spreading the Word in November

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, November is recognized as National Adoption Month. While all adoption-related issues are important, the focus of this month is the adoption of children living in foster care. In North Carolina, nearly 12,000 children are in the foster care system, and over 500 youth age out of foster care each year without finding a permanent adoptive family.

These children need a family to love, nurture, and protect them. They come from a variety of backgrounds. Some have special needs, some are part of sibling groups, and many are older children or teenagers.

Many are unaware of these children and the realities of adoption. National Adoption Month provides organizations like Children's Home Society of NC, with a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness.

The Breneman family is one CHS family who chose to foster while awaiting adoption of 3-year-old twins, as well as an unrelated infant. In June 2019, all three adoptions were complete.

"It's been an emotionally difficult journey, but it's been 100 percent worth it," said Briana Breneman. "It's easy to want to shy away from difficult things, but if we continue to do that, then we will really miss out on blessings that come from difficult places."

"There are kids who need families, and they are beautiful kids with wonderful hearts," Breneman continued. "Love and consistency go a really long way in bringing healing to their lives. They've done much more for me than I have for them."

CHS is North Carolina's leading adoption agency completing more adoptions than any other private agency in the state – over 200 adoptions last year and more than 16,000 adoptions throughout its history.

CHS has initiatives throughout November to raise awareness, including our searchable online database of children awaiting adoption www.chsnc.org/meet, and free information sessions for those interested in learning about foster care and adoption www.chsnc.org/info-meetings . These free, no obligation meetings will be held across the state and online.

Last year Children's Home Society served 18,000 North Carolina children and families in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information on Children's Home Society, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, contact us: 1-800-632-1400 | www.chsnc.org .

