Over $12.6 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com this Week
Sep 10, 2019, 11:33 ET
OCALA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $12.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods were sold through HiBid.com in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of nearly 380,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 149,783 lots.
September 2nd-8th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $12,609,310 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $22,724,118 (USD)
Lots Sold: 149,783
Online-Only Auctions: 472
Webcast Auctions: 56
Average Bidders Per Day: 379,733
Average Bids Per Day: 617,176
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on vintage shop signs, fine jewelry, antique toys, high-quality restaurant equipment, hunting rifles, and a wide variety of other auction goods.
Metal, Wood, & Neon Signs Auction
Seller: Boyds Auctions and Estate Sale Co.
Date: September 20, 2019
Lots: 51
Fine Jewelry, Gemstones, & Coins Auction
Seller: Aiken Vintage
Date: September 12, 2019
Lots: 66
Antiques & Collectibles Auction
Seller: The Auction Guy
Date: September 23, 2019
Lots: 718
Mooyah Burgers Restaurant Equipment Auction
Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum
Date: September 12, 2019
Lots: 220
Guns, Hunting Accessories, & Tools Auction
Seller: Rusty by Design
Date: September 19, 2019
Lots: 693
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
