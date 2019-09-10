Over $12.6 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com this Week

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $12.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods were sold through HiBid.com in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of nearly 380,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 149,783 lots.

September 2nd-8th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $12,609,310 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $22,724,118 (USD)

Lots Sold: 149,783

Online-Only Auctions: 472

Webcast Auctions: 56

Average Bidders Per Day: 379,733

Average Bids Per Day: 617,176

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on vintage shop signs, fine jewelry, antique toys, high-quality restaurant equipment, hunting rifles, and a wide variety of other auction goods.

Metal, Wood, & Neon Signs Auction

Seller: Boyds Auctions and Estate Sale Co.

Date: September 20, 2019

Lots: 51

Fine Jewelry, Gemstones, & Coins Auction

Seller: Aiken Vintage

Date: September 12, 2019

Lots: 66

Antiques & Collectibles Auction

Seller: The Auction Guy

Date: September 23, 2019

Lots: 718

Mooyah Burgers Restaurant Equipment Auction

Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum

Date: September 12, 2019

Lots: 220

Guns, Hunting Accessories, & Tools Auction

Seller: Rusty by Design

Date: September 19, 2019

Lots: 693

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

