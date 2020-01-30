Over $12M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Lab Equipment, Furniture, Artwork & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions
Jan 30, 2020, 09:30 ET
OCALA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $12 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 526 auctions from January 20th through the 26th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 419,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 170,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 663,000 bids per day.
January 20th-26th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $12,087,340 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $18,586,751 (USD)
Lots sold: 169,951
Online-only auctions: 485
Webcast auctions: 41
Average bidders per day: 419,000
Average bids per day: 663,000
Upcoming Featured Auctions
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including lab equipment, office furniture, home furniture, artwork, and collectibles.
Lab Equipment Auction
Seller: Heritage Global Partners, Inc.
Date: January 28th-30th, 2020
Lots: 240
View Auction Items
Furniture Auction
Seller: Interstate Auction & Realty
Date: January 27th-30th, 2020
Lots: 266
View Auction Items
Estate Auction
Seller: Online Nashville Auctions
Date: January 27th-February 3rd, 2020
Lots: 364
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
