Over $12M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Lab Equipment, Furniture, Artwork & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $12 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 526 auctions from January 20th through the 26th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 419,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 170,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 663,000 bids per day.

January 20th-26th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $12,087,340 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $18,586,751 (USD)

Lots sold: 169,951

Online-only auctions: 485

Webcast auctions: 41

Average bidders per day: 419,000

Average bids per day: 663,000

Upcoming Featured Auctions

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including lab equipment, office furniture, home furniture, artwork, and collectibles.

Lab Equipment Auction

Seller: Heritage Global Partners, Inc.

Date: January 28th-30th, 2020

Lots: 240

Furniture Auction

Seller: Interstate Auction & Realty

Date: January 27th-30th, 2020

Lots: 266

Estate Auction

Seller: Online Nashville Auctions

Date: January 27th-February 3rd, 2020

Lots: 364

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

