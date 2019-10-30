Over $15 Trillion In AUM To Be Represented At Second Annual Greenwich Economic Forum November 5-6

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF) today announced that over $15 trillion in assets under management and $6 trillion in investor capital will be represented at the group's second annual forum on November 5-6 at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel. GEF will once again gather an elite group of leaders from global finance, business, government, media, and culture to discuss the defining issues of our time.

Many of the world's largest institutional investors will be attending the event, including:

China Investment Corp (CIC)

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Allianz

APG

HESTA

China Life

GIC

CPPIB

TIAA

MassMutual

CDPQ

NYS Common Retirement Fund

Swiss Re

IBM Pension Fund

According to Bruce McGuire, Co-Founder of GEF and Co-CEO of the Greenwich Business Institute, this year's exclusive speaker line-up includes industry and thought leaders Ray Dalio, Paul Tudor Jones, David Rubenstein, Afsaneh Beschloss, Governor Ned Lamont, Marc Lasry, Gillian Tett, Mohamed El-Erian, Byron Allen, Nassim Taleb, Anne Lamont and Chris Hyzy among others.

McGuire says, "This year's conference builds on our inaugural event last year with even greater representation from institutional investors, private equity, the media industry, and international business and government leaders. We want to especially thank our friends from Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and other areas of China for showing their strong interest in GEF."

The agenda for GEF includes discussions on global markets, ESG investing, global institutional investors perspectives, media business evolution, corporate culture best practices, China investment opportunities, emerging market trends, cryptocurrencies, healthcare innovations, and private credit trends.

Following its successful debut last year with over 400 high-profile attendees from around the world, GEF 2019 will be produced by the Greenwich Business Institute and the Financial Times, with the support of the State of Connecticut and the Town of Greenwich.

About the Greenwich Economic Forum

More than 400 world-class finance, public policy experts, media figures, and institutional investors will convene at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Conn., on November 5-6, 2019 to discuss the biggest opportunities and challenges facing global markets, public and private investments, institutional investors, and the wider economy.

Conversations will be led by investment industry luminaries with the aim of developing innovative solutions for these global challenges.

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of one million, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

